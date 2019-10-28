Starting Monday, Nov. 4, eighth graders at Wahpeton Middle School will have the opportunity to experience life from a different angle.
For an hour a day through Thursday, Nov. 7, students will see life the way disabled people do. It’s part of the middle school’s first observance of Disability Awareness Week.
“We’ll have wheelchairs for students to maneuver at different stations,” instrumental music teacher Tammy Goerger said. “There will also be crutches, reacher tools and walkers for students to use.”
Disability Awareness Week is a community effort. Wheelchairs and other equipment are being provided by organizations including the Wahpeton Senior Center, Essentia Health, Sanford Health and North Dakota State College of Science.
“NDSCS is providing simulators to depict vision impairment. They’ve also got an ‘aging suit,’ which one student in each class will experience. They’ll get to understand what it feels like to be fatigued sooner and other aspects of aging,” Goerger said.
While Wahpeton’s eighth graders will get to experience disabled lifestyles, the entire middle school will observe the students. For some students, it’s not a new experience.
“A lot of students I’ve had, they’ve watched me through my own journey and gotten to understand (about disabilities) better,” Goerger said.
North Dakota State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler is scheduled to appear on opening day of Disability Awareness Week.
“It is important for our students to understand and to have empathy for the challenges faced by North Dakotans who have disabilities,” Baesler said. “During Disability Awareness Week, Wahpeton Middle School is making great strides in teaching students what it is like to live the life of a person with disabilities.
The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction works hard to build relationships, cultivate opportunities and inspire growth, Baesler said.
“The partnership between NDSCS and Wahpeton Middle School is an excellent example of this. Thank you to students and staff in the Wahpeton community for making this happen for students,” Baesler said.
Disabilities Awareness Week is expected to not be a singular occasion. Goerger is optimistic that both physical and mental disabilities can be explored at future events.
“We’re creating activities that other schools can draw from,” she said.
Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson is proud of the week and eager for students’ education.
“We want to create the understanding that disabled people deserve the right to be treated like everyone else and we want the kids to be thinking about that now,” Jacobson said. “This week is something that will be going on and will hopefully have a long impact.”
Goerger and eighth grade science teacher Sherri Dryburgh have been responsible for coordinating Disability Awareness Week. Dryburgh’s classroom is one of two rooms where most of the activity will take place. The other is Wahpeton Middle School’s vocational agriculture room.
On Thursday, Nov. 7, Goerger is scheduled to reflect with the eighth graders and talk about her own disability experience.
In April 2018, Goerger was seriously injured while on her farm in Wyndmere, North Dakota.
“She jumped out of her car to wave off stray cows, and within seconds, her vehicle’s door knocked her down and the vehicle rolled over her, crushing her pelvis,” Daily News previously reported.
The accident caused the right half of Goerger’s pelvis to be broken at the hip joint, or acetabulum. She required surgery to reassemble her pelvis. Her pubic bone, also broken, required monitoring to make sure was being fused back together as needed.
“I’m doing pretty well,” Goerger said. “I took my first steps 13 months after the accident. There’s possibly another surgery on the horizon, but we won’t know yet. I go back to the Mayo Clinic in January.”
The experience has been life-changing for Goerger. It has taught her valuable lessons that she shares with anyone.
For example, a disabled person might refuse assistance with opening a door or another task. An offer from a non-disabled person is still less insulting or hurtful than being completely ignored by that person, Goerger said.
It is also important to let handicapped people use handicapped-specific restroom facilities.
“They might be the only choice some people have,” Goerger said.
Goerger’s disability experience has also resulted in positive opportunities.
“We have a way to teach empathy, to teach about things we don’t always think about and what we often take advantage of,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.