Life, legacy endures in waters and on lands of Pearl Harbor

Whether from land or sea, memorials at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, like the USS Arizona remind visitors of Dec. 7, 1941, the tragedy that spurred American involvement in World War II and the 81 years and counting that have shaped the global village.

 Courtesy National Park Service

Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is often as still and clear as glass first thing in the morning. Sometimes there’s not a sound to be heard, not even the wind.

The harbor and its waters are home to the USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma and USS Utah memorials, part of the full Pearl Harbor National Memorial. Whether from land or sea, the memorials remind visitors of Dec. 7, 1941, the tragedy that spurred American involvement in World War II and the 81 years and counting that have shaped the global village.

'People come from everywhere, speaking languages from all over the world,' Jay Sturdevant, a 1993 WHS graduate, said about Pearl Harbor National Memorial. 'We’ve become not only a place of reflection and remembrance, but reconciliation and healing.'
The USS Utah Memorial allows visitors a chance to gaze upon the waters of Pearl Harbor and reflect on tragedy, remembrance and life during and since World War II.
'Hono’uli’uli National Historic Site will tell the history of incarceration, martial law and the experience of prisoners of war in Hawai’i during World War II,' the National Park Service stated. 'Hono’uli’uli National Historic Site will be a place to reflect on wartime experiences and recommit ourselves to the pursuit of freedom and justice.'


