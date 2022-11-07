Life, legacy endures in waters and on lands of Pearl Harbor

Whether from land or sea, memorials at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, like the USS Arizona remind visitors of Dec. 7, 1941, the tragedy that spurred American involvement in World War II and the 81 years and counting that have shaped the global village.
'People come from everywhere, speaking languages from all over the world,' Jay Sturdevant, a 1993 WHS graduate, said about Pearl Harbor National Memorial. 'We’ve become not only a place of reflection and remembrance, but reconciliation and healing.'
'Hono’uli’uli National Historic Site will tell the history of incarceration, martial law and the experience of prisoners of war in Hawai’i during World War II,' the National Park Service stated. 'Hono’uli’uli National Historic Site will be a place to reflect on wartime experiences and recommit ourselves to the pursuit of freedom and justice.'
Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is often as still and clear as glass first thing in the morning. Sometimes there’s not a sound to be heard, not even the wind.
“Part of our mission is to be that place of reflection,” Jay Sturdevant said. “People pay respect to the fallen soldiers, sailors and airmen. A lot of civilians were also killed that day. People come from everywhere, speaking languages from all over the world. We’ve become not only a place of reflection and remembrance, but reconciliation and healing.”
Reconciliation between the United States and Japan has grown in the decades since World War II. Members of the Japanese consulate are among the dignitaries who regularly commemorate Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor Day and other meaningful occasions.
“Navies from all over the world have come during their voyages, wanting to lay a wreath at the memorial and pay their respects. It’s really an amazing thing,” Sturdevant said.
Sturdevant, a 1993 graduate of Wahpeton High School, is currently the acting Superintendent of Hono’uli’uli National Historic Site in Honolulu, Hawaii. A new unit of the National Park Service created in 2019 and currently not open to the public, the park is intended to continue historic and cultural education.
Beginning in December, Sturdevant will return to his Integrated Resources position that serves both parks. He will serve as the integrated resources program lead for both the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and the Hono’uli’uli National Historical Site. It will include overseeing both parks’ natural cultural resources programs.
“I tell people that my job has all the science in it. There’s the archeology and the history involved in the museum collections, as well as the vegetation and plant management and response to local animals. That’s my day job,” Sturdevant said.
Sturdevant spent more than 20 years working as an archaeologist at the Midwest Archeological Center, Lincoln, Nebraska, at national park units in North Dakota and the Midwest before spending the past year in Hawaii. Pearl Harbor’s waters and surrounding lands offer historic structures and a rich cultural landscape.
“Six petty officer bungalows stand on Ford Island, in the middle of Pearl Harbor,” Sturdevant said. “They were housing for officers and their families when the attack on Pearl Harbor happened. Those bungalows were sitting next to the battleships on that day. We’re preserving that neighborhood for eventual visitation.”
Preservation of a historical site includes both the landmarks and the landscape. Sturdevant and National Park Service employees are caretakers of planted trees, bushes and flora.
“We’re making sure we’re pruning properly, doing what we can to maintain and keep the context intact. It’s amazing. We can replace an overgrown tree with a cloned member of its species. We’ve gotten lots of great feedback from the visitors. The USS Arizona is an iconic structure and we want to provide a well-done experience all the way. People really enjoy it and have a lot of appreciation.”
For more information on the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Hono’uli’uli National Historic Site, Veterans Day programming and Pearl Harbor Day observances, visit nps.gov.
“There are lots of resources available. You’ll be able to hear the stories,” Sturdevant said.