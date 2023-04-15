Pictured from left: Roger Jensen, Brigette Botten and John House. The trio were discussing the possibility of Sasquatch's existence and entertaining the chance for House to paint the creature's portrait.
Sometimes the best advice comes from people you’ve only just met — at least that’s been the case for me. The Thursday night, April 13 Red Door Art Gallery reception was no exception.
From gallery employees to artists and local legends, just about everyone has some knowledge to impart upon a Daily News Editor.
If you missed the reception, don’t worry. “In My Backyard” will be shown at the gallery until May 20.
Know when to hit the breaks
This piece of knowledge came from artist John House, whose stunning oil rendition of a snowy environment exemplifies just that. While it may be easy to excel at contrast, House says the subtlety is where the challenge comes in. All in attendance stopped in their tracks to find every nook and cranny that he built into the stark white snow. By using decades of experience and knowing when to hit the breaks, metaphorically of course, House created a deceptively simple masterpiece.
Work smarter, not harder
Wahpeton art legend Roger Jensen revealed a trick he used long ago to get more people to stop and look at his painting. The large painting of a deer and grouse was unassuming in its scope, but Jensen said he named the piece “Grouse, Deer and Ladybug.” This meant people would stop to look at the large painting and spend time looking for the tiny ladybug hidden among his work.
Art is more than meets the eye... and nose?
This lesson was shocking, to say the least. While I would deem myself an art-lover, apparently I’ve never thought about the processes and importance of everything from the type of brush to framing and matting. If you look closely at many of the pieces in the gallery they are framed by a mat before reaching the actual frame. This mat creates a resting point for the eyes, separating the work from its surroundings. If you look closely you can tell a whole bunch of properties, — that I respectfully still don’t understand. Artist Ellen Sturdevant, who has two pieces in the “In My Backyard” show, said that the framing and matting of a piece sometimes takes more work than the art itself. Also, according to Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson, the material of a painting can be determined by its smell. Oil paintings have a distinct smell that separates them from acrylics — I know this because Enerson had me take a whiff of two of Trudy Stubson’s astonishing oil paintings. However, maybe other visitors should ask a gallery employee before sniffing the art.
Connect your passions
Artist and Senior News Editor for SlashGear, a technology-based publication, Chris Burns attended the reception for his first showing in Wahpeton. The Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based artist has found a way to incorporate his work as a journalist and his passion as an artist. His three pen and ink drawings at the gallery were drawn from photos he took, which in their own right could be another piece on a gallery wall. By connecting his passions, Burns has set himself into a position where his day-to-day work almost always sparks joy.
Failure leads to success
If we didn’t fail, how would we ever improve? No, seriously, where would any of us be if we hadn’t given ourselves the grace to fail? Each failure is a chance for improvement and should be looked at as such. While it’s hard to talk about failure with someone as talented as House, knowing that success is out there for those patient enough to deal with failing is inspiring to say the least.