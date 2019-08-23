BISMARCK — The North Dakota Supreme Court has issued a ruling that throws out the life sentence of a Fargo man who was convicted for his role in the kidnapping of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind’s baby.
William Hoehn was sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole in October on felony charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and providing false information to law enforcement in connection with the death of LaFontaine-Greywind in 2017.
A jury found Hoehn not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in LaFontaine-Greywind’s death. Hoehn’s former girlfriend, Brooke Crews, was previously sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
At Hoehn’s October sentencing hearing, Cass County District Judge Tom Olson granted the prosecution’s request to declare Hoehn a dangerous offender, a status that enhanced his maximum sentence from 20 years to life.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, the state Supreme Court, while affirming Hoehn’s conviction, ordered that his life sentence be vacated and that he receive a new sentence without the dangerous offender status.
