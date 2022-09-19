Lifelong learner heads Breckenridge Public Schools

Everyday is important to Breckenridge Superintendent Kristie Sullivan. The head of the district who had just over a month to prepare for the school year has not let the less-than-ideal planning affect her positivity.
“I wouldn’t say there are bad days; I’d say they’re important,” Sullivan said. “There’s always something new.”
Sullivan was hired at the beginning of August after previous Superintendent Brad Strand tendered his resignation. Her 17 years in education and collection of “hats” she’s worn in the field have made her a welcomed addition to the district.
Currently, Sullivan is working on her Doctorate Degree as she begins public education’s top job. She began working as an English teacher in a smaller rural school and then moved into educational advocacy throughout many schools in West Central Minnesota. Later she was the co-chair for the Minnesota Academic Studies Review for English Language Arts and worked as an assistant principal and curriculum director most recently in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Growing up in Rothsay, Minnesota, Sullivan didn’t always dream of her future as a lifelong learner and educator.
“I grew up in a family of nurses,” Sullivan reflected. “I always thought I would be a nurse or doctor. I didn’t realize I wanted to teach until I reflected on my teen years.”
The turning point for Sullivan was when her brother died while she was still in school. Before that happened her grades had been excellent but afterwards she just stopped caring. Looking back, she said that tragedy could’ve set her up to fail if it weren’t for the teachers who made a difference for her.
She learned the power of writing after a teacher had Sullivan write about that loss.
“Writing about it made me want to heal,” Sullivan remembered. “I saw the power of writing which is what made me want to teach English to seniors.”
After teaching for a while, Sullivan realized she wanted to have a bigger impact in education. She saw the things she could do for students in her classroom and knew she could spread that opportunity to more young learners.
In August, she was offered a three-year contract, meaning she’ll head the district until at least 2025. Looking forward, Sullivan said she’ll measure her success as a superintendent by the success of others.
Something she’s echoed since her initial interview with the school board, Sullivan hopes to tout a successful school district in all aspects, rather than solely her own success. Her love for education shines through her selfless character.
When asked about specific moments that solidified her love for education, she chuckled.
“There are too many to name,” she said. “I’ve had an extremely positive experience as an educator.”
Pressured to choose one, Sullivan said one of the most impactful moments for her so far was creating a high school book club. Knowing that students tend to lose interest in reading as they get older, she created a successful high school book club in an effort to end negative stigma associated with reading.
“I was able to get kids to come to school at 7 a.m., voluntarily, to talk about books,” Sullivan said incredulously. “It was a really great experience; we even had three authors of the books we were reading come in to talk.”
When she’s not meeting new people and learning everything that goes on behind the scenes in the school district, she’s spending time with her four children and husband on their family farm — the same farm she grew up on. Her children span seven grades beginning in third grade up to ninth.
Sullivan’s weekends involve much needed and cherished family time and homework. Yes — your superintendent has homework too. The self-described lifelong learner never wants to stop learning.
“School is a wonderful thing,” she said elatedly.
As a new administrator in Breckenridge, Sullivan doesn’t have any stark changes planned for the district.
“Any changes I can think of wouldn’t really be changes,” she explained. “I chose to apply here because their mission statement aligns with my own mission as an educator. It’s the strongest mission statement I’ve seen.”
If there were any changes to be made, she plans to have in-depth conversations with the school’s stakeholders. Including students, parents and faculty, these conversations would revolve around what the school is obligated to provide to students.
Sullivan has been elated since the day she was offered the position. Her love of education and care for students exudes from every fiber of her being. Through her mantras to students and staff, she has nothing in mind other than the success of everyone in the district.
“Whether you believe they can or they can’t, you’re right,” she advises her teachers.
“You have everything within you to be both happy and successful,” Sullivan tells her students.
