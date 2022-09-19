Lifelong learner heads Breckenridge Public Schools
Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Kristie Sullivan stands tall in front of the school she now leads. She stands atop the very same steps her grandmother walked 70 years ago when she was in school. 

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

Everyday is important to Breckenridge Superintendent Kristie Sullivan. The head of the district who had just over a month to prepare for the school year has not let the less-than-ideal planning affect her positivity.

“I wouldn’t say there are bad days; I’d say they’re important,” Sullivan said. “There’s always something new.”



