BISMARCK, N.D. — Grain marketing firm Lighthouse Commodities is excited to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Lighthouse began on Oct. 23, 2015, with the belief that farmers should have access to the same tools, insights and markets the rest of the supply chain enjoys.
Starting out in a spare bedroom, the company has since grown to now market over 530,000 acres annually of farmer client grain. During its first five years, Lighthouse shipped more than 70 million bushels of grain to hundreds of destinations across North Dakota, a dozen other states and four Canadian provinces.
“It’s humbling to be celebrating with impressive company – team members, farmer clients, logistics providers, technology partners and grain destinations that have made it possible,” Lighthouse President Dave Spickler said. “I’m especially proud that today, day 1,825 still feels like day one. We’re approaching the start of our sixth year with the same focus and urgency that has led to five years of innovation and growth and we’re eager to start working on the initiatives that will power our next five years.”
Lighthouse is excited to announce one of those initiatives, the “Lighthouse Beacon Fund.” Farmer clients are dedicated to supporting and strengthening the communities they live and work in and Lighthouse wants to join their efforts going forward. With the establishment of the Beacon Fund, Lighthouse will provide matching donations for farmer clients as they give to causes, organizations, events and activities that are important to their communities and way of life.
The Lighthouse Beacon Fund will set aside a fixed amount annually that each farmer client can request as a matching donation to a local cause or organization of their choosing.
Lighthouse Commodities was founded in 2015 and provides professional merchandising for farmers throughout the region, equipping them with the same resources, tools, insights and access the rest of the grain industry enjoys. The company currently has a client base of over 530,000 acres with 100 percent client retention since its founding. Learn more at www.lighthousecommodities.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.