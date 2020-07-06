Lighthouse Commodities is excited to announce the launch of its Farm Accounting platform. Through a partnership with AgriSolutions of Brighton, Illinois, Lighthouse Farm Accounting delivers professional accounting services to clients and helps them obtain, understand, and use accurate financial data.
Better data means better results when marketing grain and making key management decisions, a must for all operations at this critical juncture for production agriculture.
“Farms that thrive in all conditions operate professionally across every aspect of their business,” Lighthouse President Dave Spickler said. “We’re excited to incorporate professional accounting alongside professional merchandising, helping our clients make timely, fully-informed management decisions without distracting from production.”
Lighthouse Farm Accounting offers clients customized options to meet the unique accounting needs of any farm.
Founded in 2015, Lighthouse Commodities provides professional merchandising and related services for farmers throughout the region, equipping them with the same resources, tools, insights and access the rest of the grain industry enjoys.
Lighthouse currently has a client base of over 500,000 acres with 100 percent client retention since its founding. Learn more at www.lighthousecommodities.com.
AgriSolutions, a FamilyFarms company established in 1967 and headquartered near St. Louis, Missouri, is a leading provider of financial services to row crop and livestock producers.
The company works to keep families on the farm by providing exceptional financial and accounting services to agricultural producers, helping them be more effective business managers.
AgriSolutions offers full-service accounting, consulting, education, tax services and financial software to hundreds of producers representing over one million acres throughout North America.
Learn more at www.agrisolutions.com or by visiting www.familyfarmsgroup.com.
