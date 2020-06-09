Lightning believed to be cause of church fire

Bethel Lutheran Church President Gary Ohren was one of many who watched firefighters battling the billowing flames on a gusty Saturday evening in the rolling countryside of St. Olaf Township.
“There are many different emotions that go through your mind,” Ohren said.
Fire Departments from Dalton, Ashby and Battle Lake answered the call for service just after 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6. It is believed by many the fire was started by a lightning strike from a storm that had just passed through the area. No official confirmation about the cause of the fire had been determined as of Monday morning.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:11 p.m. Church members believe the fire started sometime between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. The Dalton Fire Department was still on the scene at 9:30 p.m. and had to return at 1 a.m. Sunday when the wind fanned up the fire again according to Ohren.
Evie Lang, a lifelong member of Bethel who lives directly across a gravel road from the church on 140th Street, remembered her first impression of the situation was that some kind of fog was hanging over the church. When she realized what was happening she also called for assistance.
Bethel Lutheran was built in 1876 in Section 12 of St. Olaf Township in west central Minnesota, just north of Jolly Ann Lake. The church burned down around 1914 and was rebuilt a year later according to Ohren. It is believed the first started in a chimney during a funeral.
After months of COVID-19 restrictions forbidding congregations to assemble for indoor services, church services were scheduled to resume at Bethel on Sunday. Instead, an outdoor service was led by Pastor Todd Hylden on Sunday morning in the church parking lot. Members of surrounding congregations joined Bethel members at the service to show their support. Hylden, who serves both Bethel Lutheran and Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church three miles west of Underwood in Aurdal Township, provided music with his guitar.
“It is a heartbreaker for sure,” Hylden said Monday after the fire. “There are a lot of powerful memories. There is no question that some people love this place and this congregation.”
While some sources place the official membership of the church at around 150, the country church normally draws around 30 members to Sunday services.
Interest has already been shown in rebuilding the church. Ohren, who has served as church president for many years, said the decision will have to be made by the congregation.
“It is only a building,” Ohren said. “The people are the church.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.