Line 3 protesters interrupt DFL picnic with Gov. Walz

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party hosted a picnic and fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 4 featuring Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and a handful of rural DFL candidates in Alexandria, Minnesota.
Minutes after Walz took to the stage to give a speech, a Resist Line 3 activist stood and asked Walz why he was moving forward with Line 3, a proposed pipeline expansion from Alberta, Canada, to Superior, Wisconsin. It quickly became a domino effect and soon around 50 protesters had unfurled signs and made their way to the front of the stage, chanting over the governor and event organizers.
Walz was escorted out of the event by his security detail, and the protesters remained in front of the stage until the event crowd began to disperse. Walz did not release a statement or comments regarding the event as of press time.
“We’ve been politely asking for meetings for 7 years - with no response. We’re done with that. We said what we said, and we did what we did, and we apologize to no one for chanting @GovTimWalz off the stage and shutting down his whole event,” Resist Line 3 Tweeted Sunday, Sept. 5.
Walz has been criticized for approving Line 3 when he previously opposed it. In 2017, the governor Tweeted, “(1/2) Any line that goes through treaty lands is a nonstarter for me. (2/2) The EIS is clear - every route would disproportionately and adversely affect native people. Unacceptable,” regarding Line 3.
Then in November 2020, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued a water quality certification to Enbridge Energy for the Line 3 pipeline replacement project, according to an MPCA release.
Line 3 has also garnered national attention, with several high-profile members of Congress like U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and U.S. Rep Cori Bush (D-Mo.) urging President Biden to halt the construction.
Opponents of the pipeline cite environmental concerns and a violation of the treaty rights of the Anishinaabe peoples, according to Stop Line 3. Proponents of the expansion project point to the anticipated economic benefits, such as the creation of 4,200 union construction jobs in Minnesota, according to Minnesotans for Line 3.
After the protesters left, a smaller crowd of candidates and attendees remained. Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin addressed the group.
“We will never, ever admonish people who exercise their right to lift up marginalized voices,” Martin said. “But we also have to remind them that those types of tactics do not allow us to come together, to build power, to make a difference and to change lives and communities.”
New and returning DFL candidates took turns speaking, including Murray Smart, who ran against District 12A Rep. Jeff Backer in 2018 and 2020.
“We have to get back to that point again where we care about each other, we listen to each other, we all matter. … We will keep forging ahead just like we are, so don’t give up and keep at it. We will keep meeting and keep working,” Smart said.
Political newcomer Kari Dorry announced her candidacy and run against District 12 Sen. Torrey Westrom Saturday. Dorry, an Ortonville, Minnesota, teacher, said she was excited to run against Westrom, who has been a state senator since 2012.
“We need change,” Dorry said. “He’s (Westrom) constantly going against our schools and our healthcare systems, our climate, so we do need change, and I’m excited to be the one stepping into that role.”
Moorhead, Minnesota, resident and political rookie Mark J. Lindquist, will challenge U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach for her Minnesota District 7 seat. He described himself as an “orphan, immigrant, veteran, small business owner, farm kid who looked out at the United States of America in 2020 and said, ‘I think we can do better than this.’”
Lindquist said he still has a lot to learn but is eager to grow and better himself in front of his Congressional District 7 constituents. Although the event did not go as planned, Lindquist found a positive spin.
“I was just wowed by the amount of people who showed up here who care about America, who care about these issues, and want to see them advance in society, so I hope that’s what we remember here today,” Lindquist said.
