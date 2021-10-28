Link appointed interim NDSCS president by ND board

Harvey Link, Wahpeton, retired in July from North Dakota State College of Science after 43 years with the college.
As NDSCS likes to say, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.” Less than four months after his retirement, Link is going back to school.
The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education (SBHE) announced Thursday that it appointed Link as NDSCS’ interim president. Link is scheduled to begin work this December, at approximately the same timeframe as the retirement of current college President Dr. John Richman, the North Dakota University System (NDUS) announced.
“A permanent president will be selected to assume office by July 2022,” NDUS stated.
Link shared his pride at being appointed to lead NDSCS, which has campuses in Wahpeton and Fargo. Founded in 1903, the college broke ground in July on the Career Innovation Center in Fargo.
“I continue to be thankful for the opportunities that have been afforded to me as a member of the NDSCS family and will always have a deep allegiance to NDSCS, our students and the many colleagues I have worked with over the years. It will be an honor to work with my colleagues again, and I look forward to this opportunity,” Link said.
Link’s family includes his wife of nearly 50 years, Gale. The couple have three children — Sarah, Amber and Matt — and six grandchildren. Link’s father, the late Arthur “Art” Link, Dem-NPL-N.D., served North Dakota in the state House of Representatives from 1947-1971, including 14 years as House Minority Floor Leader and as Speaker of the House in the 1965 legislative session. Art Link’s political career also included serving in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1971-1973 and as North Dakota’s governor from 1973-1981.
“Good people give you happiness,” Harvey Link said in July, quoting author and motivational speaker Zig Ziglar. “Bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. And the best people give you memories. Thank you to all of you who gave me the best memories.”
At the time of his retirement, Link had spent nearly a half-century in education. His 43 years with NDSCS included serving as:
• an agriculture instructor
• chair of the agriculture department
• dean of the arts, science and business division
• acting assistant to the president for government relations
• vice president for instructional advancement in government relations
• vice president of academic and student affairs
• vice president of academics
Link was succeeded by NDSCS Vice President for Instruction Lisa Karch, Ph.D., who began serving earlier in October.
“Harvey can provide valuable service to the college and the NDUS over the upcoming months, and his experience and knowledge of the college will be useful while guiding the institution through this period of transition,” NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott said. “We appreciate him stepping up to serve in this capacity.”
Richman, Daily News previously reported, will retire from NDSCS effective Dec. 17, 2021, the last day of the fall 2021 semester. He will have spent 42 years in higher education, including 35 with NDSCS.
“I am very thankful to have spent the majority of my career at NDSCS and could not be prouder of the mission-focused institution it is today,” Richman said in July. “It is the dedicated people and their commitment to our students which makes the college a special place and I look forward to watching NDSCS thrive into the future.”
NDSCS redirected any media inquiries regarding Link’s appointment to NDUS.
