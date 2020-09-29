While Wahpeton High School’s auditorium wasn’t as full as usual Monday, Sept. 29, it still held a celebration.
Gabrielle Baumgardner and Treyton Link, members of the class of 2021, were named Wahpeton’s 2020 Homecoming Queen and King. The pair were coaxed to give acceptance speeches.
“Thank you to my mom and my dad,” Baumgardner said. “Also, just a quick shoutout — you should join cross country and track.”
Baumgardner’s plug for school sports earned cheers from the audience.
“I’d like to thank my dad,” Link said.
Prior to their coronation, Baumgardner was paired with August “Gus” Lasch and Link was paired with Signe Kubela. The homecoming court is completed by Tyler Tollefson and Ellie Miller, Logan Gjerdevig and Haley Kjar and Alec Helgeson and Chloe Rubish.
Emily DeVries and Jacob Petermann, Wahpeton’s 2019 homecoming royalty, were on hand to crown this year’s winners.
The traditional “Who Is More Likely” game was modified this year. Rather than have the would-be kings and would-be queens share two cutouts to represent a guy or a girl, each pair of contestants instead used their shoes to answer. Each contestant had one of his or her shoes and one of his or her partner’s shoes. Other than that, it was business as usual, finding out which of a pair might take longer to get ready, receive a speeding ticket or end up in the White House.
Wahpeton High School is doing its best to keep school spirit up despite limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Principal Ned Clooten said.
“Our students know that being able to stay in school for face to face learning is more valuable than a pep rally or dance,” he said. “We have responsible students and they understand what we’re going through.”
Earlier in September, Chase Schmitt and Kiersten Boehm received their crowns. The pair are seniors at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota. Richland 44 held its homecoming week two weeks earlier than scheduled.
“This was a fun way to show our school spirit as soon as we came back to school,” said Dr. Britney Gandhi, Richland 44 Public Schools’ superintendent and high school principal. “We had a good time, given the circumstances.”
North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, postponed homecoming events scheduled for Friday, Sept. 26-Saturday, Sept. 26. Events including the Wildcat Campus Cruise and Wildcat Tailgate Celebration have been rescheduled for April 23-24, 2021, in conjunction with the college’s alumni weekend.
Wahpeton’s Huskies are scheduled to face the Valley City, North Dakota, Hi-Liners in a 7 p.m. football game Friday, Oct. 2. Upcoming school events include a musical revue, an alternate to the traditional fall musical. Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19-Saturday, Nov. 21 at Wahpeton High School.
Look to Daily News for coverage of homecoming and seasonal events throughout the Twin Towns Area.
