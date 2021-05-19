Link retires from NDSCS, lauded by colleagues, family

Harvey Link, Wahpeton, is wrapping up nearly a half-century in education, including 43 years with North Dakota State College of Science.
Link’s retirement was celebrated with a Monday, May 17 party at NDSCS. Guests agreed that Link, NDSCS’s vice president of academics, has provided knowledge, wit, care and shrewd attention in everything he’s done and achieved.
“We wouldn’t have made anything of our lives without the direction from Harvey Link,” said Larry Gaarder, who received agriculture education from Link in the 1970s. “Education is a noble profession and he did it very well.”
NDSCS employees eagerly shared what Link meant to them as a co-worker and a person.
“We have an opportunity to honor, remember, thank and wish well to a lifelong friend and almost a lifelong employee of the college,” President John Richman said.
Link’s 43 years with NDSCS, Richman said, included serving as an agriculture instructor, chairing the agriculture department, being dean of the arts, science and business division, acting as assistant to the president for government relations, serving as vice president for instructional advancement in government relations, holding the office of vice president of academic and student affairs and finally serving as vice president of academics.
“You have made a difference in the development of thousands of people thanks to your service and commitment,” Richman said.
Ken Kompelien, current dean of NDSCS’ arts, science and business division, said Link cast a huge figure at the college.
“He’s going to be greatly missed,” Kompelien said. “We value his years of experience, his wisdom and his expertise. Personally, I’m going to miss him as a friend and a colleague.”
Sandi Gilbertson, NDSCS’ executive director of human resources, called Link excellent, with a wealth of information.
“I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him. I hope he gets to enjoy traveling like he likes to do and spend time with his family,” Gilbertson said.
Link’s party included a message from North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
“In recognition of Harvey Link, for 43 years of dedicated service to the North Dakota State College of Science and the state of North Dakota. (This is) presented with gratitude,” Richman read.
A father of three and grandfather of six, Link has been married to wife Gale since 1972. Party decorations teased Gale Link that a retired husband is often a wife’s full-time job. At least one guest joked that it’s Gale, not Harvey, who should be honored for the years of service. Nevertheless, Gale Link said she is looking forward to new opportunities.
“It will be nice,” Link said. “It will give us freedom to do things as a couple, to visit our kids and grandkids.”
The Links’ children, Sarah, Amber and Matt, attended Harvey Link’s party remotely. Following his well-wishers, Harvey Link closed the event by quoting author and motivational speaker Zig Ziglar.
“Good people give you happiness,” Link said. “Bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. And the best people give you memories. Thank you to all of you who gave me the best memories.”
