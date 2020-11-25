A 73-year-old Lisbon, North Dakota man received sentencing earlier in November on six counts of gross sexual imposition.
Ernest Lamont Ballinger was sentenced Friday, Nov. 13 to 15 years with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He faced two Class AA-level charges and four Class A-level charges for gross sexual imposition. A seventh charge, Class B-level luring minors by computer, was dismissed.
Restitution was left open for the victims for a period of 60 days, LaMoure County State’s Attorney James Shockman said. Shockman confirmed that Ballinger’s cases included activity against a juvenile victim from 1983-1989 in LaMoure County and activity against a second victim under age 15 from 2017-2019 in Ransom County, North Dakota.
“No amount of restitution is ever enough for the victims, but in this case, we were able to get a conviction, as well as admissions on the record. We have a 73-year-old man, so this is basically a lifetime sentence,” Shockman said.
Ballinger, according to court documents, will receive lifetime supervised probation related to the AA-level charges and 10 years supervised probation related to the A-level charges. Probation would be in effect from the latest date of either an order imposing probation, Ballinger’s release from incarceration or the termination of his parole.
Judge Daniel Narum presided. Shockman and Ransom County State’s Attorney Fallon Kelly represented the state of North Dakota and Public Defender Don Krassin represented Ballinger in the case involving the AA-level charges. Shockman and attorney Paul Emerson represented the state and Public Defender Mary Depuydt represented Ballinger in the case involving the A-level charges.
Ballinger entered guilty pleas to the charges of gross sexual imposition on Nov. 12, 2020. He has been given credit for 428 days already served and is required to pay a total of $1,150 in fees.
“In most states, we wouldn’t be able to go back that far (as the 1980s),” Shockman said. “We were able to bring those charges before that court because they had never been reported to law enforcement. Our victim hopefully felt some justice was served.”
Daily News first reported on Ballinger in August 2019. The Ransom County Sheriff’s Office stated that incidents were investigated earlier that year.
“Sexual abuse allegations were disclosed involving a juvenile victim that occurred in 2018,” Daily News reported. “Through the investigation of these incidents, information was also obtained about sexual abuse of minor children dating back to the 1980s.”
In October 2019, the four Class A-level charges were filed against Ballinger. He was reported as being “a well-known farmer in the region who, according to police, also worked as a janitor at a school,” Forum News Service reported.
The maximum penalty for a class A felony is 20 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class AA felony is life imprisonment without parole.
A trial for Ballinger’s two AA-level charges, scheduled for Feb. 8, 2021, has been cancelled.
