Lisbon man facing more gross sexual imposition charges

Ernest Lamont Ballinger, 71, of Lisbon, North Dakota, is in custody at the Richland County Jail as of Wednesday, Oct. 16. He’s being held for LaMoure County, North Dakota, according to jail records.
Ballinger is charged with four counts of gross sexual imposition with a victim under age 15, a class A felony. He’s been charged with gross sexual imposition six times total since August 2019.
In August, Ballinger was arrested on two counts of gross sexual imposition, both class AA felonies. He was transported to the Cass County Jail by the Ransom County Sheriff’s Office with assistance of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The Ransom County Sheriff’s Office had investigated sexual abuse allegations involving a juvenile victim and occurring in 2018, Daily News previously reported.
“Through the investigation of these incidents, information was also obtained about sexual abuse of minor children dating back to the 1980s,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Ballinger’s latest charges are dated between 1983-1989, according to court documents. They state an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
“Police say since (August) nearly a dozen other accusers have come forward, including relatives and others in the community,” Forum News Service previously reported. “Ballinger is a well-known farmer in the region who, according to police, also worked as a janitor at a school.”
Ballinger was also charged in August with one count of luring minors by computer, a class B felony. The charge, as well as a class A gross sexual imposition charge, was dismissed by Judge Daniel Narum.
Attorney Russell Myhre represents Ballinger for the class AA gross sexual imposition charges. Ransom County State’s Attorney Fallon Kelly represents the State of North Dakota. Judge Mark Blumer presides.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 in Ransom County District Court, Lisbon.
Ballinger is listed as representing himself, or acting “pro se,” regarding the most recently filed class A gross sexual imposition charges. LaMoure County State’s Attorney James Shockman represents the State of North Dakota.
Ballinger is scheduled to appear before Richland County District Court Judge Bradley Cruff for a Thursday, Oct. 17 bond hearing.
The maximum penalty for a class A felony is 20 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class AA felony is life imprisonment without parole. The court must designate whether the life imprisonment sentence imposed is with or without an opportunity for parole.
A class AA-convicted felon with a life imprisonment with parole sentence, the North Dakota Century Code states, would be eligible for parole after 30 years.
The exception to the 30-year standard is if the sentence is reduced based on the felon’s good conduct after admission to the penitentiary.
