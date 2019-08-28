Lisbon, N.D. man arrested on gross imposition charges

Ernest Lamont Ballinger, 71, of Lisbon, North Dakota, was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail on Tuesday, Aug. 27, by the Ransom County Sheriff’s Office with assistance of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He was arrested on two counts of gross sexual imposition, both AA felonies.
Incidents were investigated by the Ransom County Sheriff’s Office early 2019 where sexual abuse allegations were disclosed involving a juvenile victim that occurred in 2018, a release from the sheriff’s office states. Through the investigation of these incidents, information was also obtained about sexual abuse of minor children dating back to the 1980s.
If the public has any further information regarding any current or past incidents please contact Deputy David Boelke with the Ransom County Sheriff’s Office at 701-683-5255.
