Literacy, fun and beauty promoted by Leach Public Library

The Leach Public Library in Wahpeton, which turns 100 in 2024, continues to be a downtown landmark and community meeting space.
Elizabeth Raum, whose “Storm Warning” tells the story of the 1997 Red River Valley flood, will appear at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 for an author visit. It’s part of Red River Valley Kids Read 2022. Another effort to promote youth literacy, family fun and local beauty is taking shape.
“From all over the state and beyond, people utilize our parks,” Library Director Melissa Bakken said. “We’re proud to debut our Story Stroll this spring, from mid-May through September 15, before the weather changes.”
In a Story Stroll, pages from a family-friendly book are included on signs that can easily be read to children while enjoying a pleasant walk. The signs will not be permanent, Bakken said, so that stories can be shared in parks throughout Wahpeton. The city is taking part in a national trend and aid is coming from the Friends of the Leach Public Library.
“We’ll have two stories available and once. Every month, we’ll rotate them. I’m hoping that people can enjoy the stories. We’re excited about it,” Bakken said.
The Friends of the Leach Public Library hosted a Thursday, April 7 open house in honor of National Library Week. In addition to their involvement with the Story Stroll, the Friends of the Leach Public Library have aided projects including digitalization of historical newspapers, promoting summer reading (this year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities”) and providing and replacing furniture. Members shared what reading and the library mean to them.
“I love the library. I don’t know what I would have done without it during COVID,” Fran Cook said. “I started reading double what I read before, and I read a lot.”
Library friends continue to be proud of Bakken’s above-and-beyond duties during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, including delivering books to residents when in-person visits were impossible.
“From the time my kids were (young), going to the library was one of our outings. They would run in, find books and they’d sit and read. I think my son read before he went to school, and I think it’s because I read to him,” Friends of the Leach Public Library Treasurer Roberta Whitehead said.
The Friends of the Leach Public Library say there is no obligation to be a member, although it does help further the digitization and children’s programs. Children’s Librarian Rachel Kercher is especially happy about how far things have come in her time serving youth and families.
“Having kids come in and find the perfect book for them is fun,” she said. “Those are the kids who do come back, come to programs and grow up to bring their own kids to the library.”
The Leach Public Library is located at 417 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
