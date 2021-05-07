Live and in person again, it’s the Kinship Amazing Race

“Can you believe it? It’s a teenager,” Rebekah Christensen said.
Christensen, director of Richland-Wilkin Kinship, is talking about the 15th Annual Amazing Race. A fundraiser to support youth mentoring in the Twin Towns Area, the Race will once again be held live and in person Friday, June 4.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 14th Amazing Race was held virtually in 2020. Kinship was pleased with how the event turned out, Christensen said, but is even more proud to bring back the traditional and familiar adrenaline-pumping, family friendly fun.
“Registration is open now. It does help us if you have your teams ready early. It’s easy. You have nothing to do but go online. The $250 minimum payment is not due until the day of the Race,” Christensen said.
Teams of 4-6 individuals are asked to be registered by Wednesday, May 19. The $250 minimum payment per team can be raised for Kinship through donations, sponsorships or pledges, Christensen said. All proceeds support local youth mentoring.
“The Race remains a great way to be able to support Kinship as we continue to support kids,” Christensen said. “Nearly 30 youth in this area are in need of mentorship. We’re working to help build their support and build there resiliency. Having the Race allows for awareness and it’s a unique way to get involved.”
Once again, the Amazing Race is open to competitive and family teams. A family team must have at least one participant who is age 12 or younger and at least one adult.
“We have an approximately 3.5 mile race course around Breckenridge-Wahpeton,” Christensen said. “The first leg is on foot and then you’re on bikes for the rest of the course. There are eight fun challenges along the way.”
Challenges are still being finalized. Christensen, eager to keep the Race’s secrets, only disclosed the names of a few challenge sponsors. They include Action Realty, FFA and the Rotary Club of Wahpeton-Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“It’s just so much fun. The challenges level the playing field. They can be based on intellect, chance or skill,” Christensen said.
Over the years, the Amazing Race has had as many donated prize packages as there were teams.
“They’ll leave with their t-shirts, medals, a full stomach from the picnic meal, a prize package that’s going to lead to more fun and plenty of happy memories,” Christensen said.
Christensen shared one of her favorite Race stories. A dad explained why he participates, in dollars and “sense.”
“‘I can’t take my family to Fargo, go out to eat, go shopping and go to a movie for $250,’” Christensen recalled. “‘I can do that with the Race. It’s something my family talks about all year.’”
For more information or to register, visit www.rwkinship.org/raceregistration, call 701-672-0303 or email rwkinship@702com.net.
The 15th Annual Amazing Race is sponsored by Bremer Bank, Cargill, Norby Krueger, Smith Motors, Essential Health, Otter Tail Power Company and Minn-Kota Ag Products.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.