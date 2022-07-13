Living it up in Chahinkapa Park

Penelope Weber turns 2 at the end of July. Penelope and her sister Stella, who is nearly 6 months old, aren’t Play Park members, but they still had fun with the bigger boys and girls. ‘We just came out here to enjoy the park and have some fun,’ said Camy Jo Weber, the girls’ mom.
Benjamin Nebben smiles for Daily News as he prepares to go down the slide. ‘We’ll have fun like face painting and story times,’ said Kayla LeBon, a Play Park co-supervisor. ’Today (Wednesday, July 13) we’re making marshmallow towers and tomorrow we’re going to Chahinkapa Zoo.’ LeBon and Addy Onchuck supervise seven employees and all the boys and girls, having a great time while doing so.
Play Park has been offered from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday since June 6 and concludes Friday, July 22. Clockwise from left, Kadie Hoots, Hazel Nebben, Owen Nebben, Ella Graves, Leanna Weight, Hunter Weight and Gavin Loewen.
Friends Marcus Gerhardt, Rhett Kropp and Owen Nebben prepare to go down a slide at Chahinkapa Park. With just over a week left of the summer 2022 Play Park season, Twin Towns Area youth are making sure to get in as much fun as they can. Nearly 40 children are enrolled in the Wahpeton Parks and Recreation program, with approximately 30 taking part in activities each day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.