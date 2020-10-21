MANDAN, N.D. — The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Middle Stage.” This virtual presentation will take place from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 from the comfort of your home or office.
The webinar is free and open to the public, but registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Call 701-277-9757 or email nfensom@alz.org to register for the class.
