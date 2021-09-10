Local churches raise money for building wells in Africa

Breckenridge Lutheran Church Interim Pastor Phil Blom believes access to clean water is the first step to a thriving, healthy and educated community. He’s seen it in action.
Blom has been involved with Water to Thrive, a Texas-based nonprofit, for around six years. The organization began in 2008 in a men’s Bible study group in Austin. The men were tired of talking about God’s love, they wanted to put it into action, Blom said of the founders.
Water to Thrive’s mission focuses on building wells in underdeveloped countries in Africa, namely Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda. In certain areas, women and children are tasked with traveling up to six hours a day to fetch unclean water. The World Health Organization estimates that 2 billion people globally use a drinking water source contaminated with feces.
“There are people that don’t have good water,” Blom said. “For example, the water down at the Red River — imagine if that was the best you had and you had to go down there with buckets and you had to walk from whatever place you were to get it. Imagine what it’d be like to live on that water and to drink it straight. First of all, you’d get sick because it’s not clean. Well, that’s the destiny of a lot of people.”
Water to Thrive is bent on changing the narrative. Since its inception, the organization has built over 1,130 wells, and each well serves around 500 people for 20 years. That means over 560,000 people have gained access to safe water through the organization’s work.
“The first thing that happens in these communities when they build a well, they almost always immediately open a school,” Blom said.
With the women and children freed from water-collecting duties, they have the time to focus on education.
“If you give clean water to children, you have done a huge, dramatically huge, medical treatment,” Blom said.
Once a community is healthy, they can build from there. Blom said in some of his travels to communities touched by Water to Thrive, he has seen children packed like sardines, sitting down for school on a dirt floor. But they were overjoyed by the opportunity to learn, Blom said.
The organization focuses on making the wells locally-driven initiatives. A governing board made up of community members, half of them women, acts as a sort of “steward” of the water, Blom said. Water to Thrive does not fly in Western technology to construct a well because the community will not have access to Western technology to maintain or fix the well if problems arise.
“We come in and we train them to build the well themselves, and they build it by hand. If they build it, they can fix it, they can run it, they can operate it, and it’s theirs, completely,” Blom said.
The wells cost around $5,000 to build, and Blom said 100 percent of donated proceeds go to building the wells. The nonprofit’s operational costs are covered through other fundraisers.
One of the perks of being an interim pastor is his ability to introduce the organization to every new church he serves, Blom said. With Breckenridge being a border town, Blom had the opportunity to bring Water to Thrive’s mission to Breckenridge Lutheran Church and Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Named the Red River Headwaters Campaign, both churches are raising money for Water to Thrive. Blom thinks they are well on their way to fundraising enough for two wells.
The two churches will guide a float through the Headwaters Day Parade Saturday, Sept. 11, holding buckets and passing out water and candy, Blom said.
Blom’s time with Breckenridge Lutheran Church is coming to a close the following day, Sunday, Sept. 12. Taking his place will be Pastor Alemayehu Tulu, who happens to be Blom’s best friend.
Tulu, originally from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, plans to continue Water to Thrive’s mission in the Twin Towns. Blom introduced Tulu to the organization, and in turn, Tulu introduced it to his former congregation, Zion Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. As the church’s pastor, Tulu said they raised enough money to buy two wells.
“I became so delighted to know there is an organization like that who goes especially to a third-world country like where I came from,” Tulu said. “What a wonderful thing to be a part of.”
