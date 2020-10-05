October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and local crisis centers are dedicated to honoring, supporting and raising money for victims of domestic violence.
Someplace Safe, a crisis center in Breckenridge, Minnesota, is hosting several events throughout the month including their Day of Purple campaign. Participants are encouraged to wear purple on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 and organize a Purple Pledge collection at their workplace or within their friend group to raise money for the cause.
People can support the Day of Purple by donating supplies such as toiletries, blankets, gift cards and old cell phones to Someplace Safe to assist victims seeking independence.
In addition, the crisis center launched their $31 for 31 campaign, where people can donate $1 a day through the month of October. Someplace Safe will also be hosting their 10th annual chili fundraiser at Breckenridge Senior Center, from 11 a.m. - 2 pm. on Oct. 12, 2020, which includes a “free will donation.”
In Minnesota, 33.7 percent of women and 23.5 percent of men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV). In North Dakota, those numbers drop slightly to 25.3 percent of women and 26.1 percent of men, the NCADV reports.
Someplace Safe has locations in nine rural Minnesota counties, and helps over 4,000 victims of each year. The organization offers free and confidential services, including a 24-hour crisis line available every day of the year. Advocates are available for clients to contact by phone, text, in-person or on Someplace Safe’s website using a chat feature.
Someplace Safe has a crisis intervention service to get a victim in immediate physical danger to safety. This can include organizing short-term housing, setting a client up with a cellphone and providing them food and protection, if wanted.
The organization also offers personal advocacy services, where an advocate can go over potential plans or actions with a client.
Ashley Zach, director of Development & Communications at Someplace Safe, has worked for the organization for 10 years. Domestic violence can take multiple forms, like financial and emotional abuse, and can affect all types of relationships, Zach said.
“We don’t decide for our clients what their next step should be,” Zach said. “We let them figure that out, and then we become their advocate or their voice in helping them to achieve those goals.”
Those goals can include safety planning, writing an order for protection, securing permanent housing or gathering food or transportation resources. Sometimes, advocates serve just as a listening ear, since it is ultimately up to the client whether they feel ready to take action or not.
Three Rivers Crisis Center, part of the Council on Abused Women Services (CAWS), in Wahpeton serves a similar purpose to Someplace Safe. Becky DeVries, Client Services volunteer coordinator for Three Rivers Crisis Center, has worked as an advocate for the past 18 years.
DeVries said there are 20 CAWS crisis centers in North Dakota and that it’s fairly common to have crisis centers in rural areas. However, being in a rural area, it can be difficult for clients to get help if they lack transportation, so Three Rivers Crisis Center recently applied for and received funding to purchase a van to start mobile advocacy services in Richland County.
Three Rivers Crisis Center also offers free and confidential services, a 24-hour crisis line, short-term safe housing, counseling, crisis intervention, assistance with orders of protection, criminal justice advocacy and violence prevention education, according to their website.
Many clients are referred to Three Rivers Crisis Center and Someplace Safe by local law enforcement, DeVries and Zach said. Whether or not the client seeks out the services is entirely up to them. Like Someplace Safe, Three Rivers Crisis Center recognizes the importance of letting clients come forward when they’re ready, DeVries said.
“Control has been taken away from the victim, so one of the ways we want to empower victims is to let them choose to use our services and not force anything on them,” DeVries said.
This year, Zach said their total client load at Someplace Safe has doubled. Although Someplace Safe assists any victim of crime, domestic violence victims are their most common clients, Zach said. At Three Rivers Crisis Center, less clients have sought help this year, but DeVries said it is due to COVID-19 making it more difficult for them to reach out since they are likely around their partners more.
Some warning signs that someone may be experiencing domestic violence are physical injuries, loss of interest in activities, increased withdrawal from family and friends, increased use of alcohol or drugs, depression and anxiety, Zach said.
Zach and DeVries emphasized the importance of friends or family offering unconditional support to victims of domestic violence. It is also necessary for people to believe victims, DeVries said. Abusers are in complete control of what they’re doing to their victim, and that includes controlling people’s perception of them outside of the home, Devries said. Abusers may come across as charming or kind but be abusive or violent behind closed doors.
A victim tries to leave an abusive situation an average of seven times before being able to leave for good, DeVries said, so patience with loved ones who may be experiencing domestic violence is vital.
To contact Someplace Safe, call (218) 643-3109, or visit their website at www.someplacesafe.info/ to live chat with a safe agent.
To contact Three Rivers Crisis Center, call (701) 642-2115, and visit their website at threeriverscrisiscenter.weebly.com for more information and links to their social networks.
To support Domestic Violence Awareness month, make a Purple Pledge at www.someplacesafe.info/donate and under Designation, select “Day of Purple Pledge,” or text “@sps” to 52014. To participate in $31 for 31, visit the same website and under Designation, select $31 for 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.