BISMARCK, N.D. – Canticle Productions is the recipient of state’s Motion Picture Production and Recruitment Grant according to the North Dakota Department of Commerce, who received dedicated funding from the legislature.
The funding is intended to support the production of impactful motion pictures about North Dakota’s land, history, and citizens.
“Canticle Productions proposed to produce two new films around legendary North Dakota stories,” North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte-Coleman said. “We are excited to support their projects through this dedicated funding.”
Canticle Productions is a film production company dedicated to the telling of powerful, true stories of North Dakota. Founded in 2018 by Daniel Bielinski, the company produced and distributed three feature films in 2020-2021: "A Heart like Water," "Sanctified," and "End of the Rope."
Grant funding of $600,000 will contribute to two new Canticle Productions film projects.
The Motion Picture Production and Recruitment Grant was established to provide a film and theater production grant directly to a producer dedicated to the preservation and honor of North Dakota land, history, and citizens. Film products should showcase the state by telling stories that will instill curiosity and inspire viewers to learn more about the history, culture, and landscapes of North Dakota.
The North Dakota Department of Commerce works to improve the quality of life for North Dakota citizens by leading efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth. Commerce serves businesses and communities statewide through committed people and partners who offer valuable programs and dynamic services.