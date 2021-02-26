Libraries announce virtual presentation: Midwest Native Plant Primer on Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) will host a virtual author presentation by plant expert Alan Branhagen on March 9 at 7 p.m. Branhagen is Director of Operations at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and the author of The Midwest Native Plant Primer.
The presentation will cover advice from his latest book, including his ten steps to transform your garden into an earth-friendly landscape, as well as a Q&A segment. It will be held live on the Lake Agassiz Regional Library Facebook page (facebook.com/larlmn) and is offered free-of-charge with no registration required. A recording of the presentation will be available at larl.org/athome and a Facebook account is not required to view the program.
Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 218-233-3757 or online at www.larl.org.
Libraries announce Adam Thielen-inspired poetry contest for grades 4-12
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) is inviting students in grades 4-12 to participate in a poetry contest honoring a local football legend. Participants can submit original poems inspired by Adam Thielen's football legacy for a chance to win an autographed Adam Thielen football donated by Choice Bank, an Adam Thielen jersey or other great prizes. Poems will be accepted March 1-April 9. Learn more and submit your poem at larl.org/poetrycontest.
Participation is open to students in the following counties served by Lake Agassiz Regional Library: Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Polk, and Wilkin. Winners will be announced on April 30.
