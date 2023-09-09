Local machining business expands in Mooreton, ND
The newly constructed building home to Advanced Machining and Design in Mooreton, ND. The building is located at 309 Mooreton Avenue S., Mooreton, ND 58061. 

What once started in a tiny classroom in an old brick school building in Mooreton, North Dakota, is now moving into a bigger building across the road. Owner of Advanced Machining and Design Chris Berndt hosted a grand opening event in his new expanded shop at 309 Mooreton Avenue S. in Mooreton on Friday, Sept. 8, from noon to 5:00 p.m. 

In the main shop room sit four CNC Machining Centers that create various sizes of custom parts. 

Those in attendance had a chance to tour the shop, meet the employees, and see first-hand what they do at AMD. A lunch was also served. 

Pictured from left is Matt Niess from Kindred, Minn., CNC Machinist Lyle Levery, Owner Chris Berndt, son Jacob Berndt and Brantley Anderson from Fargo, ND. 
Custom parts made at AMD for various companies. 
CNC Machinist Levery spraying down the bottle openers that were created for demonstration purposes during the tour. 


