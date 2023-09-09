Local machining business expands in Mooreton, ND

What once started in a tiny classroom in an old brick school building in Mooreton, North Dakota, is now moving into a bigger building across the road. Owner of Advanced Machining and Design Chris Berndt hosted a grand opening event in his new expanded shop at 309 Mooreton Avenue S. in Mooreton on Friday, Sept. 8, from noon to 5:00 p.m.
Those in attendance had a chance to tour the shop, meet the employees, and see first-hand what they do at AMD. A lunch was also served.
Berndt shared that he had started his business back in 2010 and called the tiny classroom home for his business for six years. Back then, he was the only employee. Now he has three full-time and two part-time employees.
Son Jacob Berndt was present and keen to pick up the trade. He is attending NDSCS in Wahpeton, ND and working towards a degree in Precision Machining.
When Berndt first opened, he did all the ordering and programming himself. Other companies would come to him when they needed a custom made part for their machines.
At AMD, the CNC machining equipment is programmed with specifications for custom parts. Data is logged into a computer and directly connected to the machining equipment.
The example Berndt and employees used on the tour was turning a small hunk of metal into a bottle opener in roughly four minutes time. The machinists would be responsible for attaching the exact tools needed for the job.
Several other machines help in filling orders from various companies that approach AMD for parts. Say a company is manufacturing syringes. They would have a machine that produces syringes. Suppose they need a custom part for that machine in order to produce the syringes, AMD fits into the picture by creating that part so that companies machine can create the syringes.
With the expansion of the new building, Berndt hopes to be prepared for anything that comes in the future.