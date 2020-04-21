Local property data shared at council

The annual board of appeal and equalization meeting for the city of Breckenridge, Minnesota, was held Monday, April 20 with a presentation by Michelle Snobl, assessor for Wilkin County.
Residential valuations are up 2-3 percent according to the January 2020 assessment. This was determined by comparing the Jan. 2, 2020 estimated market values to the same real sales, thereby establishing the 2020 market values at a median ratio of 92.61 percent.
Snobl shared the valuations of residential property in Breckenridge continue to increase. One factor driving the current market is that supply is down. Other areas of change in value are new construction, quintile areas and reappraisals.
The 2019 average sale price of residential sales was $148,452, which is extracted from the city of Breckenridge study of all arms-length transactions involving single-family homes. There was a total of 45 sales completed by the end of 2019 for residential property within the sales study time period.
The average sale price in 2019 was approximately $148,500, which is an increase from previous years. In 2018, the average sale price was $140,600 and $120,800 in 2017.
Snobl explained that she did not make any market condition adjustments to apartments or commercial property.
Valuation notices were mailed to all Breckenridge property owners on March 27, 2020. After the Monday meeting, property values have been recorded in the books and will be used to determine 2021 property tax values.
“Since our evaluations went out we have only had three phone calls and out of those three, we only made an adjustment to one,” Snobl said. “They took the time to take pictures for us to review them. That’s how we are handling our 2020 appeals. If they call, we would ask them to take photos of the interior of their house and send them to us to review for an appeal.”
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the assessor’s office policy for conducting the 2021 assessment is to measure and evaluate property externally only. They will not be doing any interior evaluations until the virus outbreak eases.
The 2020 assessment shows the estimated market values by classification.
Residential properties total $152,005,700, making up approximately 67 percent of the city’s properties. The exempt classification of properties totals $38,151,200 and makes up 17 percent of the city’s properties. Commercial/industrial properties total $18,286,900, and make up 8 percent of the city’s properties. Apartments total $12,744,900 and make up 6 percent of the city’s properties. Personal property/state assessed totals $3,522,000 and makes up 2 percent of the city’s properties. Payment in lieu of taxes, housing redevelopment and tax forfeitures total $1,729,400 and make up 1 percent of the city’s properties, and agricultural totals $1,438,800 making up the final 1 percent of properties in the city.
