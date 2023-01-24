Local, regional charities may be helped by Giving Hearts Day

Giving Hearts Day, founded in 2008, is described by organizers as the longest-running giving day in the country. More than $138 million have been given to participating charities over the past nearly 20 years.
Nearly 550 charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota hope to receive funds during the 16th annual Giving Hearts Day, taking place Thursday, Feb. 9.
Giving Hearts Day, founded in 2008, is described by organizers as the longest-running giving day in the country. More than $138 million have been given to participating charities over the past nearly 20 years.
“Each year, Giving Hearts Day provides a platform for charities to fund their missions through an ever-increasing community of donors, many of whom get to experience the joy of giving for the first time,” Giving Hearts Day’s website stated.
As of Dec. 19, 2022, participating charities either based in or with ties to the Southern Red River Valley include:
• Benedictine Living Community Wahpeton
• BIO Girls
• Boy Scouts of America, Northern Lights Council
• CAPLP — Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership
• Chahinkapa Zoo Association
• CHI Health at Home — Hospice
• Jessy’s Toy Box
• Make-A-Wish North Dakota
• ND FFA Foundation
• NDSCS Foundation
• Red River Human Services Foundation
• Richland-Wilkin Kinship
• SENDCAA
• Southeast Senior Services
• Special Olympics North Dakota
• St. Gerard’s Community of Care
• St. John’s Catholic School
• St. Mary’s Catholic School
• Three Rivers Crisis Center
• Valley Lake Boy’s Home, Inc.
• Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN
• Walcott Veterans Memorial
With so many charities that can be supported, some benefactors are reaching out to the public to help determine worthy causes. One such partner is Gate City Bank, which launched the “$100K for 100 Years!” campaign earlier in January. Gate City Bank has supported Giving Hearts Day since 2014.
“To celebrate 100 years of better banking, and in honor of the incredible Giving Hearts Day charities that keep our communities strong, Gate City Bank will not only gift $5,000 to five lucky charities through its annual nomination contest — which allows community members to nominate their favorite charities as many times and as often as they want — but it will also donate $100,000 to one lucky charity!” the bank announced.
Gate City’s nomination period concludes Thursday, Feb. 2. Nominations are possible by visiting GateCity.Bank/GivingHeartsDay. The top winner and the five $5,000 winners will be chosen through a random drawing and announced on Giving Hearts Day, Thursday, Feb. 9.
“(The vision started 100 years ago) lives on and is shared in the spirit of Giving Heart Day,” Gate City President and CEO Kevin Hanson said. “Seeing so much passion for our regional charities is nothing short of inspiring — a true testament to the goodness that lives in our communities — and we love showing support in momentous ways.”
Giving Hearts Day is possible thanks to a partnership among the Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact and the Alex Stern Family Foundation, as well as the donors. For more information, including setting up your own donations, visit givingheartsday.org.
More than 41,000 donors gave on Giving Hearts Day 2022, organizers say. On average, donors gave to two charities.
“Giving Hearts Day is more than one day,” according to the website. “It leads to a lifetime of generosity. Individuals, businesses and schools alike are called to share in the joy of giving. We encourage you to immerse yourself in the celebration, whether it be through your time, talents or voice.”