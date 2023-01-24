Local, regional charities may be helped by Giving Hearts Day

Giving Hearts Day, founded in 2008, is described by organizers as the longest-running giving day in the country. More than $138 million have been given to participating charities over the past nearly 20 years.

 Courtesy MCC

Nearly 550 charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota hope to receive funds during the 16th annual Giving Hearts Day, taking place Thursday, Feb. 9.

Giving Hearts Day, founded in 2008, is described by organizers as the longest-running giving day in the country. More than $138 million have been given to participating charities over the past nearly 20 years.



Tags