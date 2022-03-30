Local Republicans promoting message of unity

Editor’s Note: This concludes a two-part series looking at the state of the Republican and Democratic-Nonpartisan League parties in and beyond Richland County, N.D. The Republican article comes alongside the party’s 2022 state convention, opening Friday, April 1.
It is very important for everybody to come out, voice their opinion, be a part of a political party, have a better understanding of what’s going on and above all, participate, Larry Luick said Tuesday, March 29.
Luick is an incumbent Republican state senator for North Dakota’s 25th district. Because of redistricting, District 25 now includes all of Richland County, North Dakota. While many Republicans statewide anticipate a potentially heated situation over the endorsement of a U.S. Senate candidate, local leaders are glad to move forward from the controversy that occurred over which candidates would be endorsed for the North Dakota House.
“What happened at the (district) convention itself was unfortunate,” Luick said. “It was unfortunate that we didn’t catch that sooner. I feel that it will come out in the end just fine.”
Ultimately, the District 25 Republicans opted to keep their endorsements of Luick and for the House, state Rep. Kathy Skroch of the now-redistricted District 26. North Dakota’s primary election on June 14 will determine whether incumbent Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, who was previously endorsed before it was revoked upon review, or state Sen. Jason Heitkamp, also of the now-redistricted District 26, will get endorsed and run alongside Luick and Skroch in November.
Luick, Heitkamp and Schreiber-Beck each confirmed Tuesday they would be among District 25’s 56 Republican delegates at the 2022 state convention. Skroch was unavailable for comment. Scheduled to last from Friday, April 1-Saturday, April 2, the convention will take place in Bismarck, North Dakota. It comes the week after the 2022 North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League Convention, held virtually and in Minot, North Dakota, and attended by Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and her running mate, former state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, Dem-NPL-District 26.
Erik Nygren, chair of the District 25 Republicans, said he anticipates the question of whether incumbent U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., or outgoing state Rep. Rick Becker, R-District 7, to be “the big thing” this weekend. Nygren was also excited about what former Gov. Ed Schafer, R-N.D., would say during his convention address.
“This year marks 30 years from his election and I think he’s going to want to talk about what the party has been able to accomplish in the last 30 years,” Nygren said. “I’m sure he’s going to look back on his legacy and the governors who came after — Hoeven, Jack (Dalrymple) and now Burgum — built on that, statewide, to what North Dakota has been. I believe he’s bringing a message of unity. That’s the theme of the convention and I hope that’s the spirit everyone has going into this.”
Schreiber-Beck said she sees District 25’s current form, encompassing all of Richland County and the southeastern-most portion of Sargent County, North Dakota, as an asset.
“We represent agriculture, small towns and school districts. Hopefully, the base of our county is somewhat similar,” Schreiber-Beck said.
Reiterating Thomas Jefferson’s words that government is not by the majority, but by the majority who participate, Schreiber-Beck encourages citizens to remember the general election and the primary.
“People should know that they can request an early ballot if they wish. There is a process for early voting that does not involve having to go to the polls on either Election Day but still allows for participation,” she said.
As a public service, Daily News will explain in a future article the process for both early and in-person voting prior to the North Dakota primary, which coincides with elections in cities including Wahpeton.
Heitkamp, who attended February’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, said he enjoyed meeting famous people like actor Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules: The Legendary Journeys”) and singer Lee Greenwood (“God Bless the USA”). While he waits to see what will happen in his, Schreiber-Beck, Skroch and Mitskog’s race, Heitkamp said he is also sticking to his instincts.
“You’re starting to see some negativity (with the U.S. Senate race), which I think is unfortunate,” Heitkamp said. “Even with my race, I’ve tried to stay positive the whole time. I feel that I am on the right people. People don’t like hearing negative things. They like to hear what you’re going to do for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.