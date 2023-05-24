Tim Welder, right, spent his Monday evening, May 22, at the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area working on his Eagle Project to build 60 feet of boardwalk. This project is intentionally meant to guide park visitors to the less-traveled system of trails.
Less than a year ago, the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area in Breckenridge, Minnesota, was no more than an idea. What came from a desire to provide local mountain biking opportunities has grown into one of the city’s hidden treasures.
The park holds more than a mile of rideable trails and a wealth of untapped potential that one local youth has decided to dig into.
Tim Welder, 17, is a junior at Wahpeton High School and a member of a local Boy Scouts troop. He’s been in scouting since first grade and is preparing to move to the top rank for scouts in the organization - Eagle Scout.
Among rigorous merit badge requirements and community service obligations, each boy scout hoping to achieve the top rank will need to complete their own community service project. These projects must benefit the surrounding community, including any organization and institution part of the Boy Scouts of America. Aspiring scouts will create a project proposal, plan and develop the entire project and oversee the completion of work in a demonstration of leadership skills.
With project requirements in mind, two projects stuck out to Welder when he began to research in February. The first of these projects would have benefitted his school by completing work on its tennis courts. Proving to be too expensive, Welder stuck with his other idea - building 60 feet of boardwalk at the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area.
According to Welder, many donations had already been made to the park, so this alleviated the potential financial stress this project could entail.
Partnering with the park’s co-creators, Scott Nicholson and Brooks Klinnert, Welder has completed his project in a little more than three months since its inception.
Between meetings with a city engineer for planning and Builders FirstSource for materials, Welder spent a lot of time planning his service project. He said he was grateful for Klinnert and Nicholson for helping him with the project and providing points of contact for relevant entities.
Welder, along with 16 other volunteers, put in hours of work on Monday, May 22, and then finished the project on Tuesday, May 23, with another few hours of work.
While Welder has completed his project and said he truly enjoyed it, this won’t be the last of the work done in the park. According to Welder, someday there might be 1,000 feet of boardwalk including man-made obstacles for the participating mountain bikers.
