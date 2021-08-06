Local shows support for law enforcement through Coffee for Cops

Amid a contentious climate, Abercrombie, North Dakota, resident and business owner Chris Cantler saw an opportunity for kindness.
Following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, Cantler said he was upset by the treatment of law enforcement. He decided to take action to show his support, buying ten $10 coffee gift cards and bringing them to the Fargo Police Department.
“Everybody knows, in every profession, there are some bad ones, but our law enforcement officers get dumped on continuously just for doing their job, and I wanted to show them people do appreciate what they do. Even though it seems like many, many people hate them, the majority of people still respect them and love what they do,” Cantler said.
Cantler, who owns Aber Taxidermy and Ashes to Ashes pet cremations, wanted to continue the gesture with other regional law enforcement agencies but knew he couldn’t sustain the campaign off his own dime. He asked friends and family members to donate to the cause, then decided to post about it on Facebook.
He made a page, called “Coffee for Cops ND/MN” which has garnered 223 likes. Since then, Cantler has raised roughly $5,000 and has given coffee gift cards to Wahpeton and Breckenridge police departments, Richland and Wilkin county sheriff’s offices, Fargo and Moorhead police departments, Cass and Clay county sheriff’s offices, Grand Forks Police Department, Dilworth Police Department, the North Dakota State Highway Patrol and Jamestown Police Department.
He always puts a donor’s first name on a gift card so law enforcement can see just how many people support them.
“Most officers, if they haven’t heard about the program, are just kind of floored that somebody is doing this,” Cantler said. “I always tell them, ‘Look at the cards, it has someone’s name on there.’ I’m just the errand boy. That’s all I do, is I just deliver. It’s everybody else showing the support.”
Local law enforcement received a load of Dakota Coffee Co. gift cards. Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said with the times changing the way they have over the last year and half, law enforcement has been feeling the pressure.
“Us in law enforcement, especially during the times we’re living in right now, we greatly appreciate gestures of kindness and gestures that show support for us. We live in a tight-knit community here in Breckenridge and Wahpeton and we do feel that support by the residents and by the people in this region,” Karlgaard said.
Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky said at first, his office was confused, but once it was explained to them, they felt nothing but gratitude. He said he wished he was able to thank everyone who contributed.
“We’re really blessed to have the public support that we do here,” Leshovsky said. “It was kind of a boost to be able to have our people know there’s people out there that do support you.”
Cantler often brings his granddaughter, Lili Booke, on his deliveries. He makes sure to post a picture on the page after a gift card run so people know Cantler isn’t “fueling his own coffee addiction.” He has a plethora of photos of Booke, 9, smiling and holding two thumbs up next to an officer or squad car.
“She’s excited to go along,” Cantler said of Booke. “I’m trying to teach her that cops are good. Law enforcement are good people.”
Cantler said the outpouring of support has sometimes been spontaneous. Just last week, he posted that he was in Grand Forks, North Dakota, for the day and received $130 to buy gift cards for the Grand Forks Police Department and the North Dakota State Highway Patrol.
“I have some people that have donated pretty regularly,” Cantler said. “When I put out the call, all of a sudden there’s 40 bucks from them, 50 bucks from them.”
While he would love to see Coffee for Cops become a national initiative, Cantler said there’s still work to be done in the region. He hopes his Facebook page gains traction and that more people donate to the cause.
Cantler said he truly believes he lives in the best country in the world, but oftentimes, it is the negativity and division that gets the most attention. He also believes the number of people who are respectful and kind outnumber those who are not.
“People like me, who try to do good things, I’m never going to get in other people’s faces and scream at them and tell them why they should do good things,” Cantler said. “I’m just going to quietly go about my business and try to be a good person and try to make the world that I live in a better place.”
Donations can be made through Venmo at @chris-cantler-1 or PayPal at ccantlerman. Cantler can be reached through Facebook at Coffee for Cops ND/MN.
