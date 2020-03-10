Twenty-nine students from eight school districts who are members of the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center were recently approved by the Center Board for induction into the National Technical Honor Society. The Southeast Region Career and Technology Center in cooperation with NTHS will inducted it’s 31st class of select seniors into the National Chapter at an honors dinner to be held at the Wyndmere Community Center on April 29.
These students have excelled in their high schools and in Southeast Region Career and Technical Education programs and classes. For students to be considered they must meet high level academic, CTE, personal and professional standards and pass a rigorous staff and administration review process.
Students from our area include:
Wahpeton
• Lexie Carlson, daughter of Brock Carlson and Wendy Koolmo
• Cassandra DeVillers, daughter of Damon and Sandra DeVillers
• Cassidy Greteman, daughter of Bernard and Dawn Greteman
• Jaylyn Romereim, daughter of Rod and Brenda Romereim
• Draven Schillinger, son of Shannon Schillinger and Kristine McGovern
Wyndmere
• Laura Gutzmer, daughter of Lisa Peterka and the late Bill Gutzmer
• Sherilyn Gutzmer, daughter of Lisa Peterka and the late Gutzmer
• Jessica Kuchera, daughter of John and Bridgette Kuchera
• Thomas Lothspeich, son of Jerry and Mary Jo Lothspeich
Lidgerwood
• Mikenzi Anderson, daughter of Kermit and Connie Anderson
• Lily Baldwin, daughter of Brian and April Baldwin
• Kaylee Harles, daughter of Wayne and Darby Harles
