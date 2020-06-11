CROOKSTON, Minn. — The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring 2020 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during spring session 2020.

Spring session graduates include:

Breckenridge, Minnesota

Brock Nicholas Pearson, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources

Tyler James Vold, Bachelor of Science, Aviation

Foxhome, Minnesota

Treyton John Hought, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy

