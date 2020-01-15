Moorhead, Minn – The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2019. Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
• Rachel Anderson, Graphic Communications, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
• Victoria Arnold, Exercise Science, Wyndmere Public School, Milnor
• Jacob Balken, BFA in Art, Animation, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay
• Bradley Banken, Advertising and Public Relations, Breckenridge High School. Breckenridge
• Katherine Betz, Multimedia Journalism, Home School, Wolverton
• Hannah Blazinski-Cuhel. Biology, Health & Medical Sciences. Rothsay Public School, Erhard
• Madison Differding, Elementary Inclusive Education, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
• Lexy Dunbar, Elementary Inclusive Education, Rothsay Public School, Pelican Rapids
• Maggie Englund, Elementary Inclusive Education, Breckenridge High School, Wahpeton
• Peyton Foertsch, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wyndmere Public School, Barney
• Luke Gietzen, Gerontology, Psychology, Kindred High School, Colfax
• Emily Gilsrud, Speech/Language/Hearing Science, Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton
• Justin Goldade, Communication Studies, Wahpeton Senior High School, Fargo
• Zachary Grohman, Social Studies, Breckenridge High School, Wolverton
• Krista Hanneman, Business Administration, Breckenridge High School, Wahpeton
• Derek Haus, Computer Information Systems, Computer Information Technology, Hankinson Public School, Fargo
• Olivia Heglie, Art Education, Kindred High School, Walcott
• Alex Hendrickson, Business Administration, Breckenridge High School, Rothsay
• Summer Hendrickx, Social Work, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
• Sydney Hennen, Elementary Inclusive Education, Communication Arts and Literature Ed, Breckenridge High School, Elbow Lake
• Savanna Hohenstein, Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, Breckenridge High School, Wolverton
• Abby Kaiser, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton
• Madison King, Elementary Inclusive Education, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
• Kristen Kleven, Physical Education, Developmental Adapted Physical Education, Wahpeton Senior High School, Fargo
• Sarah Krupich, Elementary Inclusive Education, Richland High School, Christine
• Parker Lindsay, Psychology, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay
• Rachel Loberg, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton
• Ethan Mahrer, Criminal Justice, Hankinson Public School, Breckenridge
• Anna Mauch, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wyndmere Public School, Barney
• Nicholas Mauch, Finance, Hankinson Public School, Mooreton
• Maggie Melkert, Early Childhood Education, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay
• Jennifer Michel, Criminal Justice, Sociology, West Fargo High School. Wolverton
• Jacie Osier, Health & Medical Sciences, Pre-Physician’s Assistant, Kindred High School, Walcott
• Tyler Rittenhouse, Business Administration, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
• Alexandria Searles, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wyndmere Public School, Mooreton
• Tayla Sessing, BFA in Art, Art Education, Ronald N Davies High School, Wahpeton
• Kelli Sheeley, Nursing, Breckenridge High School, Fargo
• Megan Strege, Nursing, Wyndmere Public School, Wyndmere
• Titus Torkelson, Entertainment Industries and Technology, Other — Home School, Foxhome
• Mikyla Unruh, Social Work, Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton
• Cole Weets, General Studies, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay
• Kennedey Wixo, Social Work, Wahpeton Senior High School, Lidgerwood
MSU Moorhead, with an enrollment of approximately 5,800 students, is a comprehensive university offering 141 majors, emphases and options, 11 pre-professional studies programs, 15 graduate programs.
MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.