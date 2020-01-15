Moorhead, Minn – The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2019. Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

• Rachel Anderson, Graphic Communications, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

• Victoria Arnold, Exercise Science, Wyndmere Public School, Milnor

• Jacob Balken, BFA in Art, Animation, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay

• Bradley Banken, Advertising and Public Relations, Breckenridge High School. Breckenridge

• Katherine Betz, Multimedia Journalism, Home School, Wolverton

• Hannah Blazinski-Cuhel. Biology, Health & Medical Sciences. Rothsay Public School, Erhard

• Madison Differding, Elementary Inclusive Education, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

• Lexy Dunbar, Elementary Inclusive Education, Rothsay Public School, Pelican Rapids

• Maggie Englund, Elementary Inclusive Education, Breckenridge High School, Wahpeton

• Peyton Foertsch, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wyndmere Public School, Barney

• Luke Gietzen, Gerontology, Psychology, Kindred High School, Colfax

• Emily Gilsrud, Speech/Language/Hearing Science, Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton

• Justin Goldade, Communication Studies, Wahpeton Senior High School, Fargo

• Zachary Grohman, Social Studies, Breckenridge High School, Wolverton

• Krista Hanneman, Business Administration, Breckenridge High School, Wahpeton

• Derek Haus, Computer Information Systems, Computer Information Technology, Hankinson Public School, Fargo

• Olivia Heglie, Art Education, Kindred High School, Walcott

• Alex Hendrickson, Business Administration, Breckenridge High School, Rothsay

• Summer Hendrickx, Social Work, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

• Sydney Hennen, Elementary Inclusive Education, Communication Arts and Literature Ed, Breckenridge High School, Elbow Lake

• Savanna Hohenstein, Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, Breckenridge High School, Wolverton

• Abby Kaiser, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton

• Madison King, Elementary Inclusive Education, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

• Kristen Kleven, Physical Education, Developmental Adapted Physical Education, Wahpeton Senior High School, Fargo

• Sarah Krupich, Elementary Inclusive Education, Richland High School, Christine

• Parker Lindsay, Psychology, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay

• Rachel Loberg, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton

• Ethan Mahrer, Criminal Justice, Hankinson Public School, Breckenridge

• Anna Mauch, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wyndmere Public School, Barney

• Nicholas Mauch, Finance, Hankinson Public School, Mooreton

• Maggie Melkert, Early Childhood Education, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay

• Jennifer Michel, Criminal Justice, Sociology, West Fargo High School. Wolverton

• Jacie Osier, Health & Medical Sciences, Pre-Physician’s Assistant, Kindred High School, Walcott

• Tyler Rittenhouse, Business Administration, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

• Alexandria Searles, Elementary Inclusive Education, Wyndmere Public School, Mooreton

• Tayla Sessing, BFA in Art, Art Education, Ronald N Davies High School, Wahpeton

• Kelli Sheeley, Nursing, Breckenridge High School, Fargo

• Megan Strege, Nursing, Wyndmere Public School, Wyndmere

• Titus Torkelson, Entertainment Industries and Technology, Other — Home School, Foxhome

• Mikyla Unruh, Social Work, Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton

• Cole Weets, General Studies, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay

• Kennedey Wixo, Social Work, Wahpeton Senior High School, Lidgerwood

MSU Moorhead, with an enrollment of approximately 5,800 students, is a comprehensive university offering 141 majors, emphases and options, 11 pre-professional studies programs, 15 graduate programs.

MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.

