Each year, as a part of its commitment to community and area youth, Dakota Valley awards a $1,000 scholarship to graduating high school seniors from schools in its service area.

Over the past 19 years, Dakota Valley has awarded $100,000 in scholarships to help 135 area students offset the costs of furthering their education at trade schools, colleges, and universities.

This year, the cooperative awarded 14 scholarships. The recipients, high school attended, and their college choice are:

Alexis Hendrickson, Wahpeton, North Dakota State University

Jasmin Mauch, Hankinson-Mantador, North Dakota State University

Maxine Ebel, Lidgerwood, ND State College of Science

Izabelle Beck, North Sargent, Valley City State University

Brandt Larson, Milnor, North Dakota State University

Tyler Wittich, Sargent Central, University of North Dakota

Hailey Waloch, LaMoure, North Dakota State University

Jessica Kuchera, Wyndmere, University of Jamestown

Ty Alber, Litchville/Marion, ND State College of Science

Mackenzie Knight, Montpelier, Valley City State University

Sydney Kleingartner, Gackle/Streeter, Bismarck State College

Maren Berntson, Kulm , North Dakota State University

Bridger Mathern, Edgeley, ND State College of Science

Jozy Kadoun, Oakes, Valley City State University

As the cost of a college education continues to rise, Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative is honored for the opportunity to play a small part in the education of these young adults, and contribute to the success of the communities where we work and live.

These scholarships are available to high school seniors of any school in Dakota Valley’s service area with an established scholarship program.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments