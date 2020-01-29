Breckenridge City Council approved a resolution Monday, Jan. 27 to impose a 1 percent local sales tax to fund a Three Rivers Activities Complex.
The tax will not go into effect until the Minnesota Legislature approves the resolution and a city referendum is passed.
A 120,000-square-foot complex would be located in Breckenridge, Minnesota. It would include two ice rinks, two basketball courts, play park, gymnastics area, walking track, arts center and an overhead walking or running track. The complex would serve residents of Wilkin and Richland counties.
“We see everyone in our two counties as shareholders,” Robert Schuler said. “It’s not just a Breck thing, it’s not just a Wahp thing, it’s a Richland-Wilkin County thing.”
The complex would be funded by a Breckenridge and Wahpeton, North Dakota, 1 percent local sales tax collected over an estimated 12 years, a resolution states.
The complex is estimated to cost approximately $20 million. Project funding is estimated to come from approximately $1.8 million in Breckenridge local sales tax, $14.4 million in Wahpeton local sales tax and $5-$7 million from private funding. Mike Yaggie has offered to donate land and a building for this project.
Supporters say the project would enhance the quality of life for residents of Wilkin County, Minnesota and Richland County, North Dakota, as well as stabilize existing local businesses, attract new residents and provide an area for community members to gather for physical and social activities.
In order for Breckenridge to impose the proposed local sales tax, the city must receive authorization from the Minnesota Legislature. The city is required to submit the approved resolution to the state’s senate and house tax committee chairs by Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The city would then speak to the legislature in March.
“If we would get legislative approval to impose a local sales tax, we would need to hold a vote at a general election within two years,” Breckenridge City Administrator Renae Smith said. “If the voters approve it by a majority vote, we would then need to create and pass an ordinance to impose the tax. After that, we could begin the tax on the first day of a calendar quarter. Thus, the very soonest that a sales tax could go into effect would be sometime in 2021.”
If the legislature approves the resolution, the city of Breckenridge must pass a referendum to impose the tax. The city must hold a vote and Breckenridge voters must approve by a majority vote. An ordinance will then be created to impose the tax.
The success of this project not only relies on the Minnesota Legislature and Breckenridge voters but also on Wahpeton City Council, North Dakota Legislature and Wahpeton voters to do the same.
However, the legality of two-cities and two-states funding and owning this project jointly raise multiple legal and logistical questions. Breckenridge City Attorney Chris Hood recommended the city council hire expert bond counsel in order to correctly answer the legality of the project.
“When you are talking about a tax-funded project, it has to be owned by the government entity,” Hood said. “That doesn’t mean it has to be operated by the government entity. Typically in order to finance a tax-driven project that is funded by local government bonds, the government has to own the project.”
Simply put, the government that funds the project also owns the project. There is a uniqueness to the proposed complex because it is desired for both Breckenridge and Wahpeton to each fund and own it. The Breckenridge City Council determined to seek further legal help to answer this question.
Community residents involved in this project are Scott Nicholson, Robert Schuler, Jason Schuler, Jay Schuler, Mike Yaggie, Korey Skovholt, Kayla Hammond, Brian Ruglund and Justin Neppl.
“I wholeheartedly support this project. I think it would be a great draw to the community and bring people here,” Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson said.
Daily News will continue to follow this story
