Six years ago, Oleksandr “Alex” Likhachov and Natali Likhachova moved from Melitopol, Ukraine, to Wahpeton, North Dakota, to start a new life. The two met in college, where they both studied mechanical engineering. They worked jobs around Europe before securing a J1 visa, which allowed them to work in exchange visitor programs in the U.S.
The couple established themselves as hard workers at WCCO Belting, Inc. — where they are currently employed — and began to settle into small-town America. They expected prosperity and peace and a happy family, welcoming their first child, Aleksandr Likhachov, in February 2018.
“We found ourselves here. We found a better life,” Oleksandr said.
What they couldn’t have expected was the brutal invasion of their home country while they are thousands of miles away, helpless. Along with the rest of the world, Oleksandr and Natali have been forced to watch the crisis through TV screens.
In the Russia-Ukraine war that began just weeks ago on Feb. 24, there have been over 400 civilian deaths recorded by the United Nations. Around 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country, the UN estimates. Russian troops have tallied around 11,000 deaths as of Monday, March 7.
For Oleksandr and Natali, it is a tragedy on both ends.
“About 30 percent of the Ukrainian population, at some point, came from Russia. Putin is shooting his own people. He is sending his own to die,” Natali said. “Putin has lost his mind. His humanity has left.”
The war has already hit close to home. The couple have friends that work seasonal farm jobs in Wahpeton who are now trapped in Ukraine. Another friend was married the day rockets began shooting through the sky. Still another friend, originally from Belarus, a Russian ally, said his former home is imprisoning people for a minimum of eight years if a single bullet is found in their possession. The penalty increases to 16 years for two bullets.
Oleksandr said his father has joined the war effort by making Molotov cocktails. Natali’s brother is taking care of their mother in Russian-occupied Melitopol. The Russian military bombed state buildings and the city’s police station, leaving the city of 150,000 without law enforcement. A Ukrainian military base outside of Melitopol was also targeted. Natali’s aunt, who lives in Russia, has been blocked from a popular state-controlled social media for posting about what is happening in the neighboring country. The war is forbidden from being called anything but a “special operation” in Russia.
“I have lost my peace,” Natali said. “I am constantly watching the news and am in contact with friends and relatives. When I go to work, only 20 percent of my mind is devoted to work because all my thoughts are about Ukraine.”
“Every hour, every day, it’s a changed situation,” Oleksandr added. “Right now, it is safe. But I don’t know what it will be like tomorrow. Sometimes our family members do not have any internet, so contact is sporadic.”
Natali said a developing crisis is access to food. They could not establish a humanitarian corridor, meaning thousands of people are at risk of going hungry and are separated from their families who live in different areas of the country.
“The Russian military brings food from Crimea and they try to bribe the local population to get on their side with food,” Natali said. “They’re making propaganda videos when people accept the food that say the local population accepts Putin and they want Putin to come and be in charge of that area.”
Melitopol residents who protest against the war or disparage Putin are being taken away by the Russian military, Natali said.
The Ukrainian people just want peace and independence, Natali said. The name of her hometown, Melitopol, translates to gentle and beautiful poplar trees. Natali views the Ukrainian people in the same way.
She and Oleksandr, both 34, lived through the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Prior to the downfall of the USSR, Ukraine was a republic of Russia.
“We could travel freely, trade freely. The relationships between Russia and Ukraine were good,” Oleksandr said. “There was no military conflict at the time, no friction.”
Natali’s father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian, she said. Though she grew up in Melitopol, she spent every summer in Russia visiting her mother’s relatives. Oleksandr grew up on a farm in a rural town, Vesele, which translates to “little village.”
Oleksandr said the two countries’ cultures and languages were often blurred, having lived on the eastern side of Ukraine. Russian-speaking people or ethnic Russians were never persecuted by the Ukrainian people, Natali said. The same treatment did not go both ways.
Some of their favorite memories from childhood are stained by the conflict they have seen between the two countries. Natali remembers first noticing she was treated differently in Russia because of her Ukrainian accent when she was 12.
The couple also remember the February 2014 invasion and eventual annexation of Crimea, a popular vacation spot for Ukrainians. It was a foreshadowing of Russia’s invasion last month.
Crimea, while still internationally recognized as a part of Ukraine, is under Russian control largely in part to former Ukrainian President and Putin-sympathizer Viktor Yanukovych. At the time, Ukrainians were deep in the Revolution of Dignity in which they ousted Yanukovych from office for wanting close ties with Russia. They have a saying, “the Heavenly 100,” that honors the first hundred people who died fighting for Ukraine’s sovereignty.
Tensions continued to rise in August 2014, when a war broke out between Ukrainians and Russian separatists in the self-titled Donetsk and Luhansk republics.
“Russia used this situation of unrest in Ukraine where we did not want Yanukovych,” Oleksandr said. “At that time, Putin took advantage and took Crimea.”
The annexation separated entire families, with some living in Melitopol and some living in Crimea, Natali said. She remembers being afraid. Hopeless.
It is the same feelings they have now. Their biggest fear is if the Russians begin bombing nuclear plants. There are six nuclear reactors in a plant about an hour away from Melitopol, Natali said.
“If anything happens to them, the radiation will be 10 times worse than Chernobyl,” she said.
Their biggest hope? That Putin is assassinated. The Russian president is scared of his own subordination. He sits around 10 yards away from his most senior officials and communicates through headsets.
“I hope the Ukrainian people prevail and win this war,” Natali said through tears.
Russian and Ukrainian immigrants in the Red River Valley have banded together in support of Ukraine. Natali and Oleksandr recently attended a solidarity rally in Fargo-Moorhead, flying great big blue and yellow flags on the bridge connecting the two cities.
“To the people: Keep going and support Ukraine,” Oleksandr said. “And to Russia: go home. We never attacked Russia. Russia took Crimea. Russia started a war in Donetsk and Luhansk. We never start any war. We were never aggressive. It was completely unprovoked. We all just want peace.”
“To the people in Russia: Don’t be afraid. Go outside, protest, speak your mind against the war,” Natali said.
Interpreter Sergey Karamanov aided in the reporting of this story.
