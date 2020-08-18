A century after being made law, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution continues to be recognized as a key component of modern politics.
The amendment guarantees all American women the right to vote, ourdocuments.gov stated. Passed in the spring and early summer of 1919 with a 304-89 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and a 56-25 majority in the U.S. Senate, the 19th Amendment was formally ratified in the summer of 1920.
“When Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment on Aug. 18, 1920, the amendment passed its final hurdle of obtaining the agreement of three-fourths of the states,” ourdocuments.gov continued.
Both Minnesota and North Dakota ratified the 19th Amendment in late 1919, Minnesota on Sept. 8 and North Dakota on Dec. 1. Since then, the states have had a tradition of recognizing women’s role in the political process.
Daily News spoke to six Twin Towns Area women. Jane Priebe, Wahpeton, is president of her city’s American Association of University Women affiliate. She and Vernae Hasbargen, Breckenridge, Minnesota, reflected on the 100 years since ratification and the future ahead. It includes early voting opportunities, Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020 and the next century of women voters.
“Passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago was a step in the right direction for most women,” Priebe said. “It wouldn’t be until much later that all women, including women of color and minorities, would have the right to vote.”
While some take the right for granted, there are others who are keenly aware of how much the women who changed the status quo endured to get where America is today, Priebe said.
“And we’re not done,” she said. “We’re not done with amending and fine tuning as discrimination still exists at the polls.”
Hasbargen has read about women struggling for the right to vote. It took decades of protest and marches in state after state to change the U.S. Constitution and pass the 19th Amendment.
“Many who worked throughout their lives to gain this right weren’t even alive in 1920 to see it happen,” she said.
Both of Hasbargen’s grandmothers were in their middle ages when they voted for the first time. She is a third-generation woman voter.
“When I think of it that way, I do not take voting for granted,” Hasbargen said.
Renae Smith, administrator for the city of Breckenridge, said it is more important than every for every person, man or woman, to exercise their right to vote. At the same time, she also stressed the necessity of being an informed voter.
“For me, that means going to the Secretary of State website to find out which races will be on the upcoming ballot and to do a little homework on each of the candidates that are running for those offices, whether it be the president, U.S. or state senators or representatives, judicial seats and such on,” Smith said.
People may be tired of hearing campaign ads by the time an actual election occurs, Smith said, but they often don’t hear about all of the different races and candidates that will be on a ballot.
“It is always helpful to be as fully prepared as possible,” she said.
Prior to ratification, women nationwide worked tirelessly for their cause.
“Some pursued a strategy of passing suffrage acts in each state — nine western states adopted women suffrage legislation by 1912,” ourdocuments.gov stated. “Others challenged male-only voting laws in the courts.”
More than a century later, there is a local group among the many nationwide that recognizes the ongoing mission of protecting a woman’s right to vote, while also fighting gender bias and supporting equal pay.
“It is the AAUW, American Association of University Women,” Priebe said. “In their stated mission, AAUW gives its commitment ‘to open and fair elections, nonpartisan voter education efforts that will promote equitable political participation and representation in appointed and educated office, and the expansion of voting rights.’”
Superintendent Diane Cordes, Breckenridge Public Schools, said she is grateful to live in a country where she has the right to vote.
“A government based on democracy is founded on the premise of representation for all, not just some, regardless of gender, race or belief,” Cordes said. “With this privilege comes responsibility and I encourage everyone who is eligible to use this freedom and make your voice heard by voting.”
Corinna Erickson is principal of Breckenridge Elementary. It is of utmost importance, Erickson said, that all citizens have the right to have their voices heard in elections at all levels of government, from local to national.
“Having the chance to vote allows my voice as a woman and leader in education to be heard,” she said. “Education is the foundation of success and being able to promote those officials through voting for those that will support education and women’s rights is important to me.”
Ashley Zach, director of development and communication for Someplace Safe, Breckenridge, agrees.
“I appreciate the hard work and sacrifices of generations of women, allowing me the right to vote and have my voice heard,” Zach said.
The 19th Amendment was ratified in the final months of the Woodrow Wilson administration.
“Ironically, President Wilson was on of the biggest obstacles to women’s suffrage. Much of the effort to pass the amendment was aimed at overcoming his opposition. Eventually, he changed his mind,” Hasbargen said.
On Valentine’s Day, 1920, the League of Women Voters was officially founded in Chicago. It was formed by members of the National American Woman Suffrage Association.
“The League began as a ‘mighty political experiment’ designed to help 20 million women carry out their new responsibilities as voters,” it stated.
Earlier this year, the League of Women Voters reaffirmed its commitment to election protection, democratic reforms, equal access to the ballot, nonpartisanship and fostering an informed electorate.
“As we look into our next 100 years, we aim to build power for the next generation of women leaders and voting rights activists,” it stated.
Throughout America’s history, Hasbargen said, people have overcome limits to their right to vote that were based on their genders and races.
“Hopefully during this pandemic, our right to vote by mail will be guaranteed for our safety,” she said.
With elections approaching, people may feel anxious about how they will vote, whether or not in-person voting will be a reality and the security of voting by mail.
“We must keep in mind all those before us who urge us to be prepared and be informed,” Priebe said. “Our power to make change is when we are heard. We cannot take that for granted. Make your voice heard and make your vote count.”
