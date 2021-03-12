Two young women from Richland County, North Dakota, recently went the distance at the state level.
Hannah Severson, 18, a senior at Wyndmere Public School, came in fourth place at the 2021 North Dakota Poetry Out Loud finals. Morgan Mostoller, 16, a junior at Wahpeton High School, came in fifth place. The finals were held virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
“That was the goal, was that if anyone from here makes it, it’s a good thing,” Mostoller said.
Both Mostoller and Severson worked their way up from classroom contests to school-wide Poetry Out Loud events. Each young woman, who received a plaque, certificate and other prizes for her participation, was excited and proud of her opportunity and peers.
“I’d kind hope that (future local contestants) learn that they don’t have to get everything perfectly,” Severson said. “I want them to keep trying to get to where they want to be. Unless you keep trying, you’ll never get to where you want to be.”
First place went to Kyle Howatt, Northern Cass High School, who will represent North Dakota in the national Poetry Out Loud. Second place went to Lillian Kiefert, Valley City High School. Third place went to Josephine Evenson, North Border Pembina High School.
Each of the state finalists recited three poems. Mostoller recited “On Listening to Your Teacher Take Attendance” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil, “Flaxman” by Margaret Fuller and “What the Oracle Said” by Shara McCallum. Severson recited “Ebb” by Edna St. Vincent Millay, “Domestic Situation” by Ernest Hilbert and “Friendship After Love” by Ella Wheeler Wilcox. All recitations were pre-recorded.
Severson, the daughter of Eric and Lisa Severson, will study pre-veterinary at University of Minnesota Crookston. Mostoller is the daughter of Rich and Michelle Mostoller. Both she and Severson enjoyed receiving support from their families.
“Everyone was very supportive,” Mostoller said. “They really cared about it. It was nice that they watched and took the time to do so.”
Leading up to the finals, Severson worked on her stage technique.
“I pretty much focused on memorizing and portraying the poems in a way that I felt like they should be portrayed,” she said.
Neither Severson nor Mostoller knew until Wednesday what ranking they’d received. Jennifer Manstrom, Wyndmere Public School, said a box was sent to the school prior to the broadcast of the state Poetry Out Loud finals.
“It came and it had all this information, but we were asked not to open it in advance, to keep all the excitement going,” Manstrom said.
The national Poetry Out Loud is scheduled for April 26-28 in Washington, D.C. Since 2005, the program has grown to reach more than 3 million students and 50,000 teachers.
