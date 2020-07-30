Minnesota officials announced Thursday, July 30 their "Safe Learning Plan" for the upcoming 2020-21 school year during the coronavirus pandemic, expressing the importance of human interaction and a localized approach.
“As a classroom teacher for more than 20 years and a parent of a child in public schools, I am committed to providing a world-class education to our students while keeping them and their teachers safe,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “With this approach, we are pairing the knowledge and data from our Departments of Health and Education with the expertise of our local school districts to make the best decisions for our students across the state.”
Walz expressed that not all states and not all school districts look alike and because human interactions are best for learning, a regional approach in a state with rich diversity is the best way to care for students and schools while still providing a strong education.
“We know that families, teachers and students are juggling competing concerns as we approach back to school this fall,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “While some are eager to be back in the classroom, others have very real concerns about health and safety. That’s why the Safe Learning Plan sets the guidelines for how safely a school can reopen, based on regional data and the expertise of public health leaders and local administrators, while still allowing families, teachers and staff to make the decision to stay home.”
Flanagan said that school districts will work cooperatively and collaboratively with local public health officials to provide a flexible approach to safe learning. The three models are the same that school districts have been planning for all summer: full-time distance learning, full-time in-person learning and a hybrid model of both former models.
Part of the state’s announcement was a recommendation for schools to follow a 14-day county-level case rate per 10,000 individuals to determine which learning model those schools should follow.
For Wilkin County, in the last 14 days as of Thursday, there have been three newly reported cases. In 2019, the county’s population was 6,207. This means that the county has approximately five cases per 14-day case rate per 10,000.
This case rate puts the county's schools in the lowest category of case rates, thereby recommending the school model be in-person learning for all students. Although, Malcolm stated that this is merely a recommendation, not a dictation, and that schools should work with public health officials to determine the best option for their school.
Breckenridge Public Schools are continually working with staff, families and Director of Public Health Deb Jacobs to determine the best learning model for the fall.
If schools reopen, they must assess continually the status of their county and schools’ health. Adjustments to schools' plans are advised as necessary to keep students, staff and families safe.
The new state guidance is providing families with the opportunity to opt-out of any sort of in-person learning if they are uncomfortable with that option. Schools will be providing a distance learning model for any family who wishes to have their student not be physically present in school.
Walz is investing over $430 million in federal funding to help schools, educators, students and families through this uncertain time. He provided $180 million through the summer to improve distance learning and fund learning programs. An additional $250 million will support providing face coverings for every student, educator and staff member. It will deploy a COID-19 testing plan, help operational costs and boost support for students, families and educators.
The announcement comes as Minnesota reaches nearly 53,700 cases, increasing by 745 from Wednesday. Nearly 47,000 of those patients are considered recovered to the point of no longer requiring isolation. The state reported five new deaths, totaling to 1,594 deaths. The state has officially surpassed one million completed tests.
Wilkin County has a total of 25 cases that have been reported and there have been three virus-related deaths. Otter Tail County has had 162 cases and three deaths, Clay County has had 734 cases and 39 deaths, and Traverse County 10 cases with no deaths.
For more information regarding the reopening of schools, visit mn.gov or https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/schools/k12planguide.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.