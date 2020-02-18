Approximately 260 youth participated in the 2020 Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby, held Saturday, Feb. 15 in Wahpeton.
The free, public event was once again held on Heitkamp Pond in north Wahpeton. Members of the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club and other volunteers took part in the family friendly fun.
“I saw some really nice fish being caught,” Club President Greg Gerou said. “There was a 12-inch crappie and a good size walleye just a bit ago. Of course, this is a catch and release derby.”
Following days of blizzard and wind chill warnings, the youth derby was held on a wintry but pleasant afternoon. Guests of all ages enjoyed the hot dogs and hot chocolate lunch, the door prizes and the opportunity to have fun in the outdoors.
“My flag went up! My flag went up!” Josiah Wood eagerly shouted.
Wood, 10, fished with brother Levi, 8. The pair of Nashua, Minnesota youth demonstrated Josiah’s tip-up, which allowed him to fish with two hooks simultaneously.
The Woods knew exactly why they were at the derby.
“Fishing!” Josiah exclaimed.
Vern Shasky, a longtime volunteer, enjoyed watching the young anglers have fun. So did Cindie Van Tassel, who helped out at the prize table.
“Kudos to the volunteers and to the parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles who brought the kids out here,” she said. “It’s really great. We love to see them out here fishing and having a great time.”
Dean Beyer, Breckenridge, Minnesota, attended with daughters Maddy, 12; Cece, 5; and Evelyn, 3. The derby was Evelyn’s first fishing event.
“We live close by and it’s very convenient,” Dean Beyer said. “Oh, she’s having a great time. It’s a great event for the kids.”
Adam Miranowski, Breckenridge, attended with son Hunter, 5. This was Hunter’s second year participating in the derby.
“He hasn’t caught any fish yet, but he’s having a good time,” Miranowski said.
Lacey Gilles, Fargo, came down for the derby with her husband and two kids.
“We heard about the tournament and decided to do a little bit of fishing,” Gilles said.
Visitors from the southern Red River Valley shared the ice with the Twin Towns Area youth and families.
“A big thank you goes out to (the) Heitkamps,” Gerou said. “This is their private property and they let us come out here so the kids can have a great time.”
In April, the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club will hold its annual awards night. Spring and summer fishing derbies will be held in May, June and August.
“Through the Junior Wildlife Club, there’s something going on every month for the kids. There’s making birdhouses, making wooden duck houses, birdwatching at Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge and more,” Gerou said.
Look to Daily News for coverage of outdoor events throughout the Twin Towns Area and southern Red River Valley.
