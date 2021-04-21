Loll, Food Nutrition Program agent, eager to meet community

Heidi Loll, the newest member of the North Dakota State University Extension’s branch in Wahpeton, is seeking to make her office inviting.
“I’m growing some plants,” Loll said. “I hope to get a fish tank in. I love engaging with people. I want to get to know you. I want people to feel comfortable about coming in.”
Loll serves as a Food Nutrition Program Extension agent for Richland County, North Dakota. She’s been working for the Extension since March, an important month for nutrition.
“Richland County was given 50 activity kits that were donated to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry in Wahpeton for clients to grab when picking up produce,” Loll said.
The bags included activity sheets, games, recipes, a grow-your-own spinach kit and fact sheets. There were also surveys which Loll and Food Pantry and Extension staff are using to gauge community needs.
“We hope to continue to partner together and do more programing opportunities with the food pantry while keeping it COVID-19-friendly. I am excited to meet more partners in the community and how we can grow our partnership for a better tomorrow,” Loll said.
Twin Towns Area residents have many ways to get to know Loll. They can visit her at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. They can join the FNP’s exclusive Facebook group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/efnepfnp, to stay on track with health and nutrition goals. On Saturday, May 15, they can see Loll at “Downtown Alive” in Wahpeton.
“I will have a healthy breakfast demonstration at 9:30 a.m. at Heritage Plaza and a booth about FNP and “Rethink Your Drink” off of Dakota Avenue,” Loll said. “At this booth there will be a game, coloring station, informational handouts, a fun drink sampler, and prizes.”
Loll will also have a sign-up sheet for people interested in any upcoming cooking or gardening classes for youth or adults for this summer.
Originally from Wahpeton, Loll is the youngest of three daughters and a devoted aunt.
“I am excited for the opportunity to program in the schools as well as network with the amazing organizations in our county. I married my husband on April 3 of this year and we were able to celebrate family, marriage, and Easter all in a great weekend,” she said.
The people Loll works with through the Extension may be eligible for SNAP-ed or other financial aid. She shared information about SNAP-ed, also known as FNP.
“It is a nutrition education program for individuals and families who are receiving or are eligible to receive SNAP benefits,” Loll said. FNP is for families and individuals to learn about healthy food choices, food safety and stretching food dollars. Other examples of eligible audiences would include but not limited to WIC, Head Start, Food Pantries, Meal Assistance, etc. If you have any questions on these qualifiers please do not hesitate to reach out.”
Since beginning her job, Loll has been shadowing local Family and Community Wellness/4-H Extension agent Ronda Gripentrog. The two women have visited classrooms in Hankinson, North Dakota.
“While shadowing I have been able to learn and partake in ‘On the Move’ for grades 4-5, ‘Go Wild’ for the third grade, ‘On the Move Jr.’ for the second grade, and ‘Food Friends’ for kindergarten. The giggles and smiles on the students’ faces while they participate in the activities remind me why I wanted to become an Extension agent,” Loll said.
Learning includes discussing the different food groups on MyPlate and their importance.
“Their eyes really light up from under their masks. I am excited to start programing this summer with cooking classes and continue classes next school year,” Loll said.
