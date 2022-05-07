After 14 years of service to the Breckenridge School District, Cathy Affield is retiring. She’s worked under four superintendents and with many other teaching and office staff.
Her position as an administrative assistant sees Affield working directly under the superintendent and as a clerk for the school board. As Affield spent more time in her position, she gained the duties of the Community Education Coordinator.
As the coordinator she is in charge of compiling community education courses to be distributed twice yearly in the Breckenridge Broadcast. This allows locals to share their skills with their community or learn something new from other community members.
“I’ve done it so long now that people just come to me with community ed. ideas,” Affield said.
Affield loves her position because of all the variety. “No day is ever the same,” she said.
Affield began working for the district in July 2008, when her children had almost graduated high school. She said it seemed like a great position given her background and she would have more time with her children away at college.
“There is a lot of writing, like the minutes from the school board meetings that I have to do,” she said. “I felt like with my background this position would be the perfect fit for me.”
In her first two years with the district she worked with Warren Schmidt as the interim superintendent. He was an experienced superintendent and showed Affield the ropes of her position entirely.
“I felt lucky to start with him as my superintendent,” she said. “Everyone has their strengths and he was one of the most experienced people I worked with.”
After Schmidt tendered his resignation, Rick Bleichner was hired as superintendent. He worked in the district with Affield for three years.
Once Bleichner finished out his time with the Breckenridge School District, Diane Cordes was hired as the new superintendent. She worked with Affield for eight years until she retired last school year.
In those eight years, Cordes and Affield worked together on many projects and built an impactful friendship with each other.
“Diane just had wonderful people skills, it was just a joy to work with her,” Affield said.
The feeling was mutual in Cordes’ mind.
“She was fantastic; Cathy was everything you could ask for. She was competent, hard-working and dedicated,” Cordes said, among many other positive attributes.
Affield was not only good at her position’s duties, she also made a point to help out wherever she could. She would sometimes pull Cordes aside before meetings to make sure she looked presentable, or to straighten her hair or dress after the wind had done its damage.
Cordes remembered one specific instance fondly. “One time early on in my tenure, I needed an oil change and asked Cathy to pick me up afterwards,” Cordes said. “As it turns out I got the names mixed up and sent her to the wrong place. Some people might be frustrated in this situation, but she just laughed about it and then continued to make jokes about it later.”
Even though they had tons of work to do in the office, Affield managed to keep a positive attitude and find time to have fun or joke around.
Affield had the opportunity to revise all the district policies with Cordes as well. She said this was a daunting project that took a few years for the pair to complete.
They reviewed over 130 policies individually, and made sure they were in line with the Minnesota School Boards Association’s template.
“We were making sure our policies reflected our practices, and if they didn’t we looked at what our practice was and reflected that in the policies,” Affield said.
These aren’t policies that just need to be changed once and then they’re good forever. The next administrative assistant will need to work with the superintendent to make sure the policies are constantly updating to match practices.
The current superintendent, Brad Strand, is still in his first year of the position. Strand and Affield have been working together to make sure everything gets done as well as possible.
“Working with Cathy has been tremendous, she’s my rock,” Strand said. “I really can’t say enough positive things about her.”
“If I had the opportunity to draw up the ideal admin. assistant, it would be Cathy,” Cordes said. “I was lucky to walk into a situation where she was already in place.”
An integral part of the district, Affield has some enormous shoes to fill come next school year and will be dearly missed.
“It’s going to be hard to fill her shoes,” Cordes said. “She has developed a historical knowledge of how things work in the district. When she goes, a huge wealth of information goes with her.”
Strand mirrored these concerns. “She takes so much history with her when she leaves,” he said. “There are so many things that we don’t worry about right now because she just does it all without having to think about it.”
The district got four applications for Affield’s position, and according to the job description, the selected candidate will begin June 6, 2022. Affield’s last day will be June 30, 2022, so she will have just under a month to train her replacement.
