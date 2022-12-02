Residents from Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding communities will come together to perform “Look to Christ,” the 2022 Community Choir & Orchestra Christmas Cantata.

A free admission, open to the public event, “Look to Christ” will be performed twice. There will be a 7 p.m. performance Saturday, Dec. 10 and a 2 p.m. performance Sunday, Dec. 11. Both will take place in the Bremer Bank Theatre, Stern Cultural Center on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton.



