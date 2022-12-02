Kent Loken directs a rehearsal of 'Look to Christ,' the 2022 Community Choir & Orchestra Christmas Cantata. A free admission, open to the public event, it will be performed twice beginning Saturday, Dec. 10.
Courtesy Annette Loken
The flugelhorn is one of the instruments that will be played by 'Look to Christ''s orchestra of more than 30 individuals. The choir will include more than 60 singers.
Residents from Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding communities will come together to perform “Look to Christ,” the 2022 Community Choir & Orchestra Christmas Cantata.
A free admission, open to the public event, “Look to Christ” will be performed twice. There will be a 7 p.m. performance Saturday, Dec. 10 and a 2 p.m. performance Sunday, Dec. 11. Both will take place in the Bremer Bank Theatre, Stern Cultural Center on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton.
Community Choir & Orchestra members have dedicated 27 years to date to performing for the community. Kent Loken is director of “Look to Christ.”
“The Christmas Cantata has become a favorite holiday tradition,” Loken said. “The story of the birth of Jesus is so beautifully told in word and song. These performances are a wonderful way to celebrate the season.”
More than 60 voices will be included in the 2022 Cantata choir, which will be accompanied by a full orchestra. Members are residents of Wahpeton, Breckenridge and surrounding communities as well as students from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
“Karen Hendrickson, a Wahpeton native, provides the musical foundation at the grand piano. The narration comes to life with the readings by Bill Dablow, a local voice and music talent. Kent Loken will direct the performance, bringing all the elements together in spectacular fashion,” according to pre-event information.
Loken is a retired K-12 music educator and music administrator.
“His vigorous directing and heart-felt enthusiasm makes this event one that is as much fun to watch as it is to listen to,” pre-event information continued.
The 2022 Cantata will include what participants call a privilege for the audience, the world premiere of Paul Cravens’ “At the Feet of Jesus.”
“This particular song reminds us that even when our personal lives may be in chaos, and the world in political turmoil, there is always hope if we believe in the message of Christmas,” Loken said.
Cravens is a freelance composer from Hastings, Minnesota. Cravens has performed in past Cantatas when he was a student at Concordia College, and has taken a special interest in writing and orchestrating several new pieces for this group. The theme of this year, “Look To Christ,” comes from another of Craven’s original pieces.
“A community offering will be taken during the performances with the proceeds benefiting the Richland Wilkin Backpack Program, which provides food weekly for elementary students in need,” according to pre-event information.
Earlier this year, the Trust Fund Committee from the Breckenridge United Methodist Church announced a matching donation of $1,000 as part of their 2022 community outreach.
“This is such a generous gift and it jumpstarts our community offering,” Loken said.
Over the last seven years, the Cantata has raised more than $38,000 for the Richland Wilkin Backpack Program.
“We are so thankful for this matching donation as well as for all the memorial gifts received during the year and what people give during the performance,” Loken said. “We live in an incredibly caring and impactful community.”
Since making its debut appearance in 1995, the annual Christmas Choir & Orchestra Cantata has become a much-anticipated event for many in the Wahpeton and Breckenridge area.
“Telling the story so compellingly in song and spoken word, it has brought the real meaning of Christmas to those who most want and need to hear it,” pre-event information stated. “With a community choir of more than 60, a symphony orchestra of more than 30 and well-chosen narration, the story of the birth of Christ comes alive in a powerful, vibrant way. With the 500 seats in the Bremer Bank Theater nearly filled for two performances, the message reaches beyond just those who are there in person. They are compelled to go and tell all what they have seen and heard, bringing the joy they have experienced to those they come in contact with.”