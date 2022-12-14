'Look to Christ,' the 2022 Community Choir & Orchestra Christmas Cantata, was recently presented to packed audiences at the Stern Cultural Center on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton.
“Look to Christ,” the 2022 Community Choir & Orchestra Christmas Cantata, was presented to packed audiences at the Stern Cultural Center on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton. The event was co-directed by Kent Loken and Jana Berndt, who declared that they came to the 27th Christmas Cantata “feeling wonderfully blessed.”
“It has been an amazing experience to work with all the people involved who have given their hearts and souls entirely to bringing this message all these years,” Loken and Berndt wrote.
“Look to Christ” included the world premiere of Paul Cravens’ “At the Feet of Jesus.” Community offerings were taken during performances, with the proceeds benefitting the Richland Wilkin Backpack Program.
“If you would like to make an additional donation, please mail or drop off cash or check at the Breckenridge United Methodist Church, 910 Main St., Breckenridge, MN 56520,” event goers learned. “Make checks payable to ‘Breckenridge UMC’ with ‘Backpack Program’ on the memo line.”
In order for donations to count toward a matching funds program, the donations must be received before Saturday, Dec. 31. Daily News will follow this story and provide a grand total when it is available.
Over the last seven years, the Cantata has raised more than $38,000 for the Richland Wilkin Backpack Program, Daily News previously reported. The community’s enduring, charitable spirit is among the things that Loken and Berndt gave their thanks for.
“All of the choir members who have ever been a part of this annual event (should be thanked),” the duo wrote. “Your singing reflects the conviction that you truly believe the story that you are telling. (We thank) all of the orchestra members who have so willingly shared their time and musical gifts.”
Others gratefully thanked include the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, for a generous grant, pianist Karen Hendrickson, narrator Bill Dablow, the ushers and NDSCS’ sound and light technicians and custodial staff, Breckenridge United Methodist Church for administrative support and the Trust Fund Committee for the $1,000 matching donation for the Backpack Program, and Wahpeton Evergreen United Methodist Church for hosting the orchestra and choir.
“We are so thankful for this matching donation as well as for all the memorial gifts received during the year and what people give during the performance,” Loken said previously. “We live in an incredibly caring and impactful community.”