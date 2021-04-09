Looking to the libraries

Studies show they’re instrumental to students’ academic success. They’re more frequented than the movies. There are more of them than Starbucks in the U.S. They are America’s public libraries.
The week of April 4-10 celebrates National Library Week. The Twin Towns are fortunate to have two public libraries within a few miles of each other, the Leach Public Library, Wahpeton, and the Breckenridge Public Library, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Breckenridge Public Library Branch Manager Erin Gunderson has been working at the library since 2013. As an avid reader and library frequenter, Gunderson’s career path was a natural choice.
“It’s always really exciting getting to know the families here and their little quirks and personalities,” Gunderson said.
No day is the same at the library, a sentiment both Gunderson and Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken share. Bakken has worked for Wahpeton’s library for 29 years. She remembers when they needed to type up catalogs and when they had to share their first computer — received in the early 1990s — with their patrons.
Public interest in libraries has evolved over the years. Libraries no longer just provide paperbacks and hardbacks, they are hubs for free internet, access to computers, printing, DVD rentals, public meetings and checking out ebooks. Bakken said Leach Public Library even has a 3D printer the public can try their hand at with their own designs.
“If there’s one thing libraries aren’t, it’s stagnant,” Gunderson said. “We are always evolving and changing and trying to figure out what’s the best way we can serve our communities, how can we adapt with technology, how can we continue to meet the needs of the people that we serve in the best possible way. It’s been fun.”
Both libraries are celebrating important milestones. Leach Public Library had its 97th birthday on April 8, and Lake Agassiz Regional Library — which entails Breckenridge Public Library — is celebrating its 60th year of service.
Gunderson and Bakken’s favorite memories from the job have had to do with their events. Gunderson remembers one superhero-themed summer program where they transformed Breckenridge Public Library into an obstacle course. Children ducked between red yarn, made to look like lasers, and rolled over and under stacked furniture to make it to the end. Gunderson has also had the opportunity to host and meet artists for the library’s legacy events, paid for through a statewide fund.
The two libraries will be starting their summer reading programs in June, and both Gunderson and Bakken are happy to be servicing patrons in-person again. It can be challenging to engage with parents in the community, particularly during the summer months, Bakken said.
She recalls years ago when scores of children would come to the library. Leach Public Library used to play book bingo with the youth; whoever won would get a book.
“At times, we would see 200 children in that room downstairs, and I’d say that was probably one of my best memories out of all the years I’ve been here,” Bakken said. “It was so great to see that parents were utilizing something that they had access to and it’s free. Even my own children came.”
Both Gunderson and Bakken said libraries have much to offer and they’ve only gotten better. The two libraries improved accessibility by offering ebooks and, for Leach Public Library, by bringing it into ADA compliance. Breckenridge Public Library has undergone renovations, installed new carpet and bought new furniture. Leach Public Library has moved their children’s section downstairs and added a music and DVD collection.
“In a lot of ways, the library is the heart of a community,” Gunderson said. “People come here to see their friends, people come here to get resources. We have a group that comes here a couple times a month to do wood carving. There’s just so much the library has to offer.”
The best part about a library is it’s all free, Gunderson said. The public has already invested in the library, so the library invests in the public, she said. Bakken encourages everyone to come into the library and see what they have to offer.
“I don’t think I could live in a town without a public library,” Bakken said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.