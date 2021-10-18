Louise Erdrich joins community conversation in Wahpeton

A pristine fall day in Chahinkapa Sculpture Park — not too cold, not too warm beneath the beaming sun — was the setting for a reception and community conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Wahepton native Louise Erdrich.
Attendees, including Erdrich’s former classmates, flocked to the venue Sunday, Oct. 17 to listen to her answer questions and provide a glimpse into her life as a writer. The free event was organized by the Three Rivers Art Council (TRAC), the Red Door Art Gallery and Wahpeton Parks & Recreation. Following the Q&A, event goers enjoyed refreshments, a social and a signed book drawing inside Hughes Shelter.
TRAC member Bruce Fingerson moderated the conversation, first introducing Erdrich and congratulating her for being awarded the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in fiction for her latest novel, “The Night Watchman.” Based on her grandfather’s life, the book follows a community bent on stopping the U.S. Congress from abolishing, disbanding and relocating Native American tribes under the 1953 Indian Termination Act.
“I was really happy that if there was going to be a prize like the Pulitzer, it was for ‘The Night Watchman’ because it was so much about our grandfather and the things that everyone loved about him. He was such a complex human being. His example was really great in terms of the political spectrum today because he was able to talk to everybody, and he really brought people together,” Erdrich said.
Erdrich said she has always been a reader. As a child, she was tantalized by “Marjorie Morningstar,” a book that sat atop a shelf, far out of reach. The first novel she checked out from the library and brought home was “The Green Mansion,” which Erdrich said she used to pronounce “man-zion.” Other classics like the Nancy Drew series and “Animal Farm” made an impact on the acclaimed author. Her take away when she finished reading the George Orwell novel was that it “perfectly described how pigs behave.”
Erdrich was heavily influenced by her mother and father, Rita and Ralph Erdrich. Rita Erdrich is a talented painter and the late Ralph Erdrich was a gifted writer, passing his prowess onto his daughter. Erdrich also found inspiration through some of her teachers at Wahpeton High School. In one class, she reread “Animal Farm,” this time as an assignment. Older, and with a more critical eye, Erdrich discovered the novel was not actually about pigs.
“That probably started me off writing in some ways because I realized that you could write a book about pigs but it would actually be about people. That was a big moment,” she laughed.
Erdrich began writing her debut novel, “Love Medicine,” after college. As a young writer, Erdrich said she used to have to tie herself to her chair to avoid getting up when she was trying to focus. Now, as a seasoned and renowned author, she can hardly leave her seat.
“I have a lot more patience, and I'm a lot more comfortable now,” Erdrich said.
One audience member questioned what Erdrich does to alleviate writer’s block, to which she replied: “I go for a walk.” She now brings a pen and paper with her if she’s out for a stroll, just in case inspiration strikes.
As she has grown in her profession, Erdrich said she focuses more heavily on research. She finds herself basing much of her writing on real people or events in some way. A story grounded in history can be easier to write.
“History is something that I grew up thinking, ‘Oh, I’m somehow removed from it.’ Obviously, we’re not removed from history at all. We see repetition. We’ll always be subject to the same human fate as every person in history, so the stories that come out of history are really meaningful to me.”
“The Night Watchman” required hours upon hours of work, including combing through Erdrich’s grandfather’s letters.
Much of the research was already done by her family, Erdrich said. Her mother had kept the letters all those years. Her sister, Angela, had written a research paper about the topic. Her sister, Lise, helped read through all the letters. Her aunt, who was close with Erdrich’s grandfather, provided insight into his life.
“I owe my family so much. … I did a lot of research, but it wouldn’t have happened without those letters. I felt in those letters, my grandfather was somehow reaching into the future. The personality in his letters was so strong, the humor was so strong, the anecdotes were so telling and so funny, and everything about those letters was so gripping and engaging,” Erdrich said.
Even though Erdrich has a special connection to “The Night Watchman,” she can’t narrow down a favorite one of her books. It’s usually the one she is working on next, she said. “The Sentence,” Erdrich’s newest novel due to be released in November, involved the most trying editing of her career so far, she said.
A rigorous editing process is one thing that has remained constant throughout her career. Erdrich has worked with the same editor for 36 years.
“Early on, I made the decision to have my work over here and my ego somewhere over there,” Erdrich said, motioning to two separate areas. “So that if I got criticism, I would just accept it on behalf of the book, then make a decision on whether it was helpful or not. I can make a better choice on that basis.”
Despite her incredible successes, Edrich remains humble, and looks back fondly on her upbringing in the Twin Towns.
“I have my family as models of how to be good citizens. My sisters, my brother, my mom, my father, always doing things for other people. That seems to be so much a part of the culture here,” Erdrich said of her hometown. “Mom saves me the papers, so I read about everything, like the Day of Caring. It’s things like that that I love.”
