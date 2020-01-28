Breckenridge, Minnesota is among several cities in the state working on a solution to Red River nutrient issues.
Neil Crocker, director of Breckenridge’s public services, updated the city’s Public Utilities Commission Monday, Jan. 27. In addition to Breckenridge, the cities of Moorhead, Roseau, Thief River Falls and Warroad, Minnesota, have been working with Flaherty and Hood, P.A., St. Paul, for legal counsel regarding oversight and impositions from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) since August 2018.
“I will be looking at historical numbers and relate that to what we are seeing from our monthly tests at our lift stations,” Crocker said. “I will put together a baseline of what we have been doing for the past two decades and show where we think we can be in the future.”
The MPCA is trying to impose regulations on cities that discharge waste into the Red River of the North. These regulations would be focused on requiring cities to decrease the level of phosphorus in waste output. However, some of these regulations have been deemed to be too strict and unreasonable for the cities to attain.
The MPCA is expected to propose a draft permit within the next month of phosphorus level regulations, Crocker said. The cities will be putting together a phosphorus management plan (PMP) to show what they will do to reduce phosphorus output in response.
“I think the best way to curb this is if we can get the awareness out there to the community,” Crocker said. “Ultimately, I believe there will be a time when you won’t be able to buy products containing phosphates, but right now people have a choice. It’s more of an awareness thing. I think we would see our numbers decrease if we could get that awareness out there.”
Phosphorus is an essential nutrient for plant and animal growth and nourishment. However, too high of levels in water can cause negative ecological effects, according to the United State Geological Survey. Too much in water can speed up the reduction of dissolved oxygen in rivers and lakes.
Phosphorus is found in agricultural fertilizes, organic wastes in sewage and industrial effluent. It can also be found in products such as laundry detergent, soaps, cleaners, shampoos, car washes and other contain levels of phosphate in them. Crocker noted that there are many products available that are phosphate fee with relatively little cost difference.
The latest meetings involving the Red River Watershed Commission and International Joint Commission have allowed the five cities to form a coalition and submit a proposal to the MPCA in regard to attainable phosphorus output levels.
Schools, industries, farmers and citizens can do their part in reducing phosphorus levels in their waste in efforts to have cleaner water and a healthy ecosystem.
“Everyone can do their small part. Whatever Breckenridge does, it’s not going to solve the problem in Canada, but we still have to do our part. I think once people are aware of it they will get on board. I really do,” Crocker said.
