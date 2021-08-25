Water, street, storm sewer and sanitary sewer improvements are expected for northwest Wahpeton beginning in the late spring of 2022. The Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee was updated on the project when they met Tuesday, Aug. 24.
A special assessment district has approximate boundaries, starting from the north, of 16th Avenue North, 11th Street North, the southern end of Wahpeton High School and the 210 Bypass.
The project will include complete reconstruction of Loy Avenue, Concord Court and much of 12th Street North. A portion of 15th Avenue North and the remainder of 12th Street North will receive mill and overlay work.
“We are going to be redirecting the storm sewer,” Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn said. “It currently goes through a 10-inch pipe out to 14th Avenue, up 14th Street and ends up in a 72-inch main on 16th Avenue. That is going to be redirected down Loy Avenue to the big storm main on 11th Street.”
Rogahn said he expected to mail assessment statements to property owners beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 30. A public information and comment meeting is forthcoming.
A 25-year loan term has been proposed, Rogahn said. The project has received approximately $500,000 in forgivable money from the state revolving fund.
“What that did is allowed us to use not quite as much sales tax (revenue),” Rogahn said. “The $500,000 loan forgiveness plus the sales tax added up to the 50 percent buy down.”
Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski said the project would begin following the end of the 2021-2022 education year and be substantially completed, particularly the Loy Avenue portion, in time for the first day of school in fall 2022.
To qualify for loan forgiveness, Rogahn said, the bidding process has to be completed, with a contractor awarded, by November.
Wahpeton’s next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at City Hall.
