PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — During a time when many people in our community are facing financial difficulties, Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) is pleased to announce it is returning over $2 million to its membership. This includes a COVID-19 Relief bill credit totaling over $500,000 and $1.6 million in capital credit retirements.
LREC’s Board of Directors authorized a COVID-19 Relief bill credit of $25 to each member, which will appear on members’ January statement. The total amount of the bill credit relief for Lake Region members is $583,650. “We are hoping this bill credit will help ease the challenges our members are facing as a result of COVID-19,” comments Tim Thompson, LREC CEO.
In addition to the bill credit, LREC’s Board of Directors also approved a record $1,685,230 capital credits retirement this year. The dollar value of the capital credits returned to a member is based on the individual member’s patronage with Lake Region and the percentage of return determined by the directors for the year. The cooperative has posted a steady increase in the amount of capital credits retired during nine of the last 10 years. When capital credits are retired, the money flows directly back to members and into our communities from where it was generated.
Lake Region Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, member-controlled electric utility serving more than 28,000 members in Otter Tail, Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Todd, Wadena, and Wilkin counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
