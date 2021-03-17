Luick, Ehlert and Campbell continue road train debate

Will “road trains,” consisting of at least three trailers with a total approximate length of 200 feet and a total weight of 360,000 pounds, be allowed on North Dakota’s highways and interstates?
What if there’s a pilot program to at least study the idea?
The state House of Representatives, as of Wednesday, March 17, has not yet voted on Senate Bill 2026. The bill, in its latest form, calls for an amendment of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to a governor’s order authorizing excess limits regarding road trains.
With a 30-17 vote in January, the North Dakota Senate approved SB 2026. Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, has testified on behalf of the bill and was among the affirmative votes. In February, the Richland County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 for a resolution opposing SB 2026.
Commissioners Rollie Ehlert and Tim Campbell were among the attendees of the recent Coffee with Legislators. The event allowed the commissioners and Luick a chance to publicly debate the pros and cons of road trains.
“I’m opposed to (them) because we struggle to maintain what we have now. If those things would ever get to our county roads, I think they would have a devastating impact from a maintenance standpoint,” Ehlert said.
Saying he was “a little bit sore at you guys” over the topic, Luick added that while he doesn’t know everything about road trains, he has been informed on them for at least the past eight years. Luick questioned the sudden local opposition.
“Where you getting this idea that these things are going to be damaging to the roads is beyond me,” Luick said. “I don’t even know that, the DOT in Bismarck doesn’t know that, that’s why (they’re doing) the study.”
The sheer weight of the units, as well as safety concerns, were cited by Ehlert as reasons for why Richland’s commissioners passed their opposition resolution. Luick countered by saying the Department of Transportation would determine what roadways a road train could possibly go onto.
“That’s something the study would absolutely identify,” Luick said.
In its present form, SB 2026 does not include language calling for a study. It simply relates to the governor’s order authorizing excess limits.
“The governor, by order of general application, may permit and prescribe definite excess limitations as to size and weight for the operation of motor vehicles in emergencies; for the operation of road trains; and to meet unusual conditions for the general welfare of the public,” the bill states.
Should SB 2026 become law, the operation of such vehicles, in accordance with the governor’s order, would not constitute a violation of the statutes relative to limitations on sizes and weights.
“Except, an order permitting excess length limitations for the operation of road trains may not exceed the single axle gross weight limitations as established by this chapter,” the bill continues.
SB 2026, as of Wednesday, March 17, has been presented before transportation committees in both the North Dakota Senate and House. Testimonies can be viewed by visiting legit.nd.gov/assembly/67-2021/bill-actions/ba2026.html.
Luick said he wished the Richland County commissioners had talked to him before passing their opposition resolution. Every time he’s explained SB 2026 and the process involved, he said, it’s led to people saying it doesn’t sound like the negative things they’ve been told.
“We’re the voice of the county, for the people who talk to us,” Campbell said. “Numerous people that talked to me (were) totally against this and wanted us to stand up for their thoughts.”
Limited to 80 days total, the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly is scheduled to conclude by April 30 in Bismarck.
