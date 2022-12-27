Two of the three legislators from North Dakota District 25, which now corresponds to all of Richland County and a portion of Sargent County, recently spoke with the Richland County Board of Commissioners.
North Dakota’s 68th Legislative Assembly begins Tuesday, Jan. 3. It will include state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and state Reps. Cindy Beck, R-District 25, and Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, once again serving. All three were recently re-elected to four-year terms in office.
The District 25 delegation was invited to the Richland board’s Tuesday, Dec. 20 meeting. Luick and Mitskog attended, speaking with the five-member board about their priorities in Bismarck and what local leaders would like to see addressed.
Commissioner Rollie Ehlert initiated the discussion by talking about the funding formula for the nearly four-year-old “Prairie Dog” bill. Earlier in December, North Dakota State Treasurer Thomas Beadle, R-N.D., said cities and counties outside the oil-producing region should expect to soon be compensated from the bill.
“(It) provides funding from the oil and gas gross production tax for cities, counties, townships and airports in non-oil producing areas,” Prairie Public reported. “The formula allocates $115 million for the cities, $115 million for counties and townships, and $20 million for airports. The money is to go toward infrastructure.”
There are two “great big buckets” at the front of the line for Prairie Dog revenue, Ehlert said. Richland County’s bucket is located “out at the tail end.” He shared hope for improvements to the funding formula. Mitskog said she anticipated allocations to Prairie Dog’s beneficiaries would occur by February, before turning to another priority.
North Dakota’s House Appropriations Committee will hear early about corrections early in the 2023 session, Mitskog said. She said more needs to be done on the county level for services including access to behavioral health and substance use treatment.
Mitskog’s platform includes working for counties to receive the full amount of resources when it comes to treatment of individuals including incarcerated people in Richland County. She said she plans to work further and seek additional assistance on the topic, reiterating her point that the resources must be available for a full, beneficial effect.
“It’s not going to be a revolving door,” Mitskog said.
The Richland board needs to support Mitskog, Luick said. He is not involved with appropriations, whereas she is. Mitskog is also one of only three Democratic-Nonpartisan League legislators who will serve on the 23-member House Appropriations Committee. Approximately a third of the committee members represent eastern North Dakota.
Luick’s responsibilities in the next legislative assembly will include chairing the Senate Agriculture and Veterans Affairs Committee and being a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. His interests also include improving the Prairie Dog fund’s management and distribution and overall funding improvements.
“We can do better on DOT (Department of Transportation) funding,” Luick said. “A few years ago, I introduced a bill to change the gas tax up seven cents to match (the tax in a neighboring state). I didn’t want it to pass. I just needed leverage to get my majority leader to take us seriously about how counties and townships needed funding.”
The experience led Luick to discover that DOT funding based on gas tax revenue had been reduced in recent years. It also led to interactions with other state legislators and national regulators, solidifying Luick’s feelings that there is too much regulation. He said a solution is possible.
“I think it’s a matter of states getting more behind and together to get the federal government to say, ‘You know what, you’re right. Yes, we can fund these things, but we’re going to put it in your hands for how to do it,’” Luick said.
The next Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Also on Jan. 3, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., will deliver his State of the State address to open North Dakota’s 68th Legislative Assembly.